Paul Scholes resigned as Oldham manager via WhatsApp

Scholes won one of his seven games in charge of Oldham

Paul Scholes resigned as manager of Oldham Athletic via WhatsApp, Sky Sports News understands.

The club's chairman Abdallah Lemsagam received the message out of the blue on Wednesday afternoon.

Sky Sports News understands that Scholes has not spoken to anyone on the board of directors since sending his resignation message.

"Oldham Athletic are disappointed by Paul's decision to resign and surprised by the reasons he has given," Lemsagam told Sky Sports News.

"The club gave Paul all the support and autonomy that he asked for. He did not raise his concerns at all, informally or formally, prior to his resignation. He gave no opportunity to address any issues at all, simply resigning by text and then refusing to discuss matters.

2:02 Highlights of the Sky Bet League Two clash between Lincoln and Oldham Highlights of the Sky Bet League Two clash between Lincoln and Oldham

"Management is a difficult job and we would have worked with Paul to find solutions, had we been given the chance. We wish him well and thank him for his contribution. We will start the search for a new manager immediately."

Sky Sports News has also been told that Oldham have today received as many as a dozen applications to takeover as manager of the club.

They will begin the search for a new permanent manager immediately.