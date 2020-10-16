Jose Mourinho explains why Arsene Wenger left him out of his book

Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho explains why he has not made it in to Arsene Wenger's latest book

Jose Mourinho says Arsene Wenger did not mention him in his autobiography "because he never beat me".

Former Arsenal manager Wenger has this week released a new autobiography called, 'My Life In Red And White', but the exclusion of his former foe, Mourinho, has not gone unnoticed.

Asked to explain his absence from the book, Tottenham boss Mourinho said: "Because he never beat me.

"You are not going to do a chapter about 12 or 14 matches and never winning one.

"So why should he speak about me in his book. A book is a thing to make you happy to make you proud. So I understand perfectly the situation."

The two shared a bitter rivalry on and off the pitch while Mourinho was in charge of Chelsea, but it was almost always Mourinho who came out on top when they came up against one another.

In 19 meetings, Mourinho won 10 and lost only twice to Wenger, with seven finishing as a tie.

Their feud has produced some iconic moments in the Premier League - it even got physical at one stage with the pair shoving each other on the touchline during a match in 2014.

Later that season, Mourinho called Wenger a "specialist in failure", after the Frenchman said he was playing Chelsea's title chances down because of a "fear to fail".

