Pablo Zabaleta: Former Manchester City and West Ham defender announces retirement

Former Manchester City and West Ham defender Pablo Zabaleta has announced his retirement from football.

Zabaleta joined Manchester City from Espanyol in 2008 and went on to play 333 games and win two Premier League titles.

The right-back would also win the FA Cup in 2011 and the League Cup in 2014 and 2016 during a successful nine-year stay at the club which saw him become a firm fan favourite.

Zabaleta, capped 58 times by Argentina, then went on to spend three seasons at West Ham, playing a further 80 games, before he left the Hammers at the end of his contract earlier this summer.

"After 18 years as a professional footballer, I took the decision to retire from playing football," Zabaleta said in a Twitter post.

"These have been wonderful years that gave me the opportunity to enjoy unique and unforgettable moments.

"Forever I will thank all the people that shared the journey with me; Clubs, teammates, coaches and in particular my family and all my friends. With a lot of emotions I leave behind one of the best stages of my life."