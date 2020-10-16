Pablo Zabaleta: Former Manchester City and West Ham defender announces retirement

"These have been wonderful years that gave me the opportunity to enjoy unique and unforgettable moments," says Zabaleta in Twitter post.

Fill 2 Copy 11 Created with Sketch.

Friday 16 October 2020 16:26, UK

preview image 3:06
Back in 2017, an emotional Pablo Zabaleta said it was a pleasure to play for the Manchester City shirt as he waved goodbye to the side he served for nine years.

Former Manchester City and West Ham defender Pablo Zabaleta has announced his retirement from football.

Zabaleta joined Manchester City from Espanyol in 2008 and went on to play 333 games and win two Premier League titles.

The right-back would also win the FA Cup in 2011 and the League Cup in 2014 and 2016 during a successful nine-year stay at the club which saw him become a firm fan favourite.

Zabaleta, capped 58 times by Argentina, then went on to spend three seasons at West Ham, playing a further 80 games, before he left the Hammers at the end of his contract earlier this summer.

"After 18 years as a professional footballer, I took the decision to retire from playing football," Zabaleta said in a Twitter post.

Trending

"These have been wonderful years that gave me the opportunity to enjoy unique and unforgettable moments.

Also See:

"Forever I will thank all the people that shared the journey with me; Clubs, teammates, coaches and in particular my family and all my friends. With a lot of emotions I leave behind one of the best stages of my life."

LAST CHANCE To Land The £1m!

LAST CHANCE To Land The £1m!

You read correctly. The £1m Super 6 jackpot is up for grabs for one last time this weekend. Play for free, entries by 3pm Saturday.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Watch Live with NOW TV