Man City vs Arsenal preview, team news, kick-off

Team news and stats ahead of Man City vs Arsenal in the Premier League on Saturday (kick-off 5.30pm).

Team news

Man City boss Pep Guardiola revealed Kevin De Bruyne will miss this weekend's visit of Arsenal after picking up an injury while on international duty.

The City playmaker was withdrawn after 73 minutes in the Nations League defeat against England last Sunday and left the Belgium squad early with an unspecified knock. He joins Gabriel Jesus on the sidelines, whose muscle injury is keeping him out for an unspecified amount of time.

Sergio Aguero has been back in training this week and could feature. The Argentina international underwent knee surgery back in June after he suffered an injury against Burnley towards the end of last season.

Image: Sergio Aguero has been back in training this week

Everyone else has returned fit from the international break, with Bernardo Silva, Raheem Sterling and Joao Cancelo fully recovered from their knocks.

New Arsenal signing Thomas Partey could be thrown straight into the team despite only taking part in two training sessions.

Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang pulled out of international duty with Gabon with a sprained ankle but has been training over the past week. Kieran Tierney will be allowed to play after confusion around whether he has to quarantine following a positive Covid test while away with Scotland.

Pablo Mari (ankle) and Gabriel Martinelli (knee) are both out but Calum Chambers (knee) and Shkodran Mustafi (hamstring) have returned to full training.

How to follow

Manchester City

Arsenal Saturday 17th October 5:00pm Kick off 5:30pm

