Yannick Bolasie: Everton winger reveals Middlesbrough move is off

Yannick Bolasie has revealed his Deadline Day move from Everton to Middlesbrough has broken down.

The 31-year-old winger was set to link up with Neil Warnock's side and Sky Sports News reported yesterday that the Championship club were in talks to bring him to the Riverside on loan.

However, Bolasie has taken to Twitter to express his disappointment that a deal was not able to be ratified before the domestic deadline. It is not yet known why the deal was unable to be completed in time.

But now my focus is back on Everton & continuing to work hard everyday like I have been & if I’m called upon I’ll be ready to do whatever is necessary 👍🏿💙



Real ones know I speak from the heart nothing more nothing less #DerbyDayTomorow 🔵 — Yannick Bolasie (@YannickBolasie) October 16, 2020

"Disappointed the deal couldn't get done in time...signed & sent off, waited till 19.00 with real hope," Bolasie said.

Image: Bolasie has found game time hard to come by at Everton

"From my end I know I was willing to give up a lot...all I wanna do is say thank you to Neil Warnock (appreciate you so much) and wish Middlesbrough all the best this season.

"But now my focus is back on Everton & continuing to work hard every day like I have been & if I'm called upon I'll be ready to do whatever is necessary. Real ones know I speak from the heart nothing more nothing less."

Southampton

Everton Sunday 25th October 1:00pm Kick off 2:00pm

Bolasie was one of the Everton players given permission by Carlo Ancelotti to find a move away from Goodison Park in the current transfer window.

He will now remain with the Toffees until at least January, when the winter window is set to reopen.