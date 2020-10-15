Yannick Bolasie: Middlesborough in talks to sign winger on loan from Everton

Deadline Day 2: Premier League and EFL clubs can still do business up until 5pm on Friday

By Keith Downie, Sky Sports News north-east reporter

Fill 2 Copy 11 Created with Sketch.

Thursday 15 October 2020 21:29, UK

Yannick Bolasie of Everton in action during the Premier League match between Everton and Newcastle United at Goodison Park on April 23, 2018 in Liverpool, England.
Image: Yannick Bolasie could join Middlesbrough before the close of the domestic transfer window

Middlesborough are attempting to complete a deal to sign Yannick Bolasie on loan from Everton.

The 31-year-old winger almost joined Boro two years ago but decided to move to then-Championship rivals Aston Villa instead.

Talks have already taken place and it is understood Bolasie is keen on a move to the Riverside.

Bolasie worked under current Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock during their spell together at Crystal Palace in 2014.

A deal will need to be completed before Friday's 5pm deadline.

Trending

Neil Warnock has been absent for Middlesbrough&#39;s last two Sky Bet Championship games
Image: Neil Warnock is keen to strengthen his attacking options

The DR Congo international joined Everton from Palace for £25m in August 2016, but suffered a serious knee injury less than four months later.

He has featured just 32 times for Everton in four years, with his last appearance for the club coming back in May 2018.

Also See:

Southampton
Everton

Sunday 25th October 2:00pm Kick off 2:00pm

Bolasie has spent the past two seasons out on loan, having spells with Villa, Anderlecht and Sporting Lisbon.

He has less than a year remaining on his contract at Everton.

Deadline Day Two

A domestic transfer window between Premier League and EFL clubs remains open until October 16 - dubbed Deadline Day Two - but how does it work?

The international deadline - where English clubs could buy, sell and loan players from abroad - closed on October 5, but an agreement between Premier League and EFL teams means players can still be transferred in England.

Could Todd Cantwell, Danny Rose or Harry Wilson be on the move ahead of the domestic transfer deadline?
Image: Could Todd Cantwell, Danny Rose or Harry Wilson be on the move ahead of the domestic transfer deadline?

Following consultation between the leagues - and because FIFA allows a summer transfer window to run for up to 12 weeks - Premier League clubs can still do business with EFL sides for a further 11 days in a bid to bolster their squads.

They can make loan or permanent signings, as well as selling, but there cannot be transfers between Premier League teams.

All EFL clubs can still do domestic business with any English team up until Deadline Day Two on Friday.

The domestic transfer window will run until 5pm on Friday, October 16.

LAST CHANCE To Land The £1m!

LAST CHANCE To Land The £1m!

You read correctly. The £1m Super 6 jackpot is up for grabs for one last time this weekend. Play for free, entries by 3pm Saturday.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Free Virtual Golf Game