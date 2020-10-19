David Prutton's Sky Bet Championship predictions

Who is David Prutton tipping for victory in the Sky Bet Championship in the midweek round of games? Find out here...

Bristol City vs Middlesbrough, Tuesday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button

Dean Holden's Bristol City looked to have secured a fifth straight win against Barnsley on Saturday, which would have extended their perfect start to the season, but though Cauley Woodrow's penalty deep into stoppage-time killed those chances, the fact they remain top will have softened the blow.

It was, in fact, Middlesbrough who ended the only other 100 per cent win rate in the division at the weekend, when they held Reading at the Riverside. I'm not so sure they'll be as fortunate against the Robins, so I'm going for a home win here.

Prutton predicts: 2-0 (Sky Bet odds)

Millwall vs Luton, Tuesday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Arena

By all accounts, Millwall faced a very determined Wycombe side last time out and the fact the Lions came from behind to win didn't tell half the story. But they did and what a finish it was from Ryan Leonard to seal the three points!

I've been impressed with the way Luton have carried their good form from the end of last season into this, but Nathan Jones will be itching to set the record straight after losing at home, particularly to former employers Stoke. I've got a feeling this could be an interesting encounter that produces a score draw.

Prutton predicts: 2-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Norwich vs Birmingham, Tuesday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

What about that dramatic win for Norwich against Rotherham, then?! Jordan Hugill's last-gasp penalty earned them a welcome victory after a muted start and I feel it may give them the springboard they need to be able to kick on from here.

Birmingham have perhaps not started Aitor Karanka's reign with a bang either, but three points would be all the more valuable for them as they've won just one league game since February. I don't think the next will come at Carrow Road, though.

Prutton predicts: 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Cardiff vs Bournemouth, Wednesday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button

It has been a real mixed bag for Cardiff so far this term, but Neil Harris' men should go into the busy schedule that lies ahead over the next few months in a pretty confident mood, having picked up four points and two clean sheets from their last two games.

Bournemouth's return to the second tier is going smoothly and they are one of just three teams yet to lose any of their opening five. That said, I feel that the Bluebirds could prove a stern test this midweek and even come away with a point.

Prutton predicts: 1-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Sheffield Wednesday vs Brentford, Wednesday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Had it not been for their 12-point penalty at the start of the season, the Owls would have been sat comfortably inside the top 10 and it looks as though overcoming that punishment could be the catalyst that propels them up the table once they return to positive points.

Brentford, meanwhile, can now settle knowing that the protracted Said Benrahma transfer saga is done and dusted. They looked comfortable against Coventry but don't tend to have much luck at Hillsborough and I think that'll continue.

Prutton predicts: 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Watford vs Blackburn, Wednesday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button

How good was Joao Pedro's winner for Watford against Derby last week?! The teenager rescued three big points late on at Pride Park to maintain the early momentum for Vladimir Ivic's side and keep them within touching distance of the summit.

Blackburn have slipped ever so slightly since a bright September when they scored 12 and conceded just two in three games and may be able to put the narrow defeat to Chris Hughton's Nottingham Forest down to new manager bounce. There's no separating these two, for me.

Prutton predicts: 2-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Coventry vs Swansea (Tues 7.45pm): 1-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Huddersfield vs Derby (Tues 7.45pm): 1-0 (Sky Bet odds)

Nottingham Forest vs Rotherham (Tues 7.45pm): 1-0 (Sky Bet odds)

Reading vs Wycombe (Tues 8pm): 2-0 (Sky Bet odds)

QPR vs Preston (Wed 7.45pm): 1-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Stoke vs Barnsley (Wed 7.45pm): 2-2 (Sky Bet odds)