Derek McInnes says the strength of his Aberdeen squad should be judged at the end of the season

Derek McInnes says it is too early to determine how strong his Aberdeen side are following their impressive start to the league campaign.
Aberdeen made it seven wins out of their opening 10 league games with an emphatic first-half blitz to beat Hamilton 4-2 at Pittodrie.
That victory means they go into Sunday's clash against Celtic three points behind Neil Lennon's side following their first league defeat of the season against Rangers.
McInnes said: "In terms of strength in numbers and options I think it's as strong as it's been. I think maybe it had better individuals over the course of the seasons I've been here.
"But the strength has always been in the squad, it's never been about the individual.
"We're not even in November yet and I do think it's a bit early to pass judgements really where we are as a squad.
"I think the time for reflection on that and looking back if this was as strong a squad is come the end of the season.
"It's got to actually carry some weight and I think once we know come the end of the season, we can maybe safely say this was the strongest squad we've had for a long time."