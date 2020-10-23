Kilmarnock hit with SPFL charge over Motherwell postponement

Kilmarnock will face an SPFL disciplinary hearing after allegedly breaching coronavirus protocols before their postponed match against Motherwell earlier this month.

The Scottish Premiership game, which was due to be held on Friday, October 2, was called off when an outbreak forced the entire Kilmarnock squad to self-isolate for 14 days following six positive coronavirus tests.

The SPFL did not immediately reschedule the game as they launched an investigation into the matter and have now brought disciplinary proceedings against the Ayrshire club.

An SPFL statement read: "The SPFL has today announced that disciplinary proceedings have been commenced against Kilmarnock FC. It is alleged that Kilmarnock FC breached the SPFL's Covid-19 Regulations during the lead-up to their postponed League Match v Motherwell FC on Friday, 2 October."

A sub-committee of the SPFL board will discuss the allegations at a hearing led by an independent chair, with a date to be announced in "due course".

Image: Alex Dyer's side host Hibernian on Saturday

Kilmarnock also forfeited their Scottish League Cup opener against Falkirk as they were unwilling to field their U18 side in the absence of their first-team squad.

Manager Alex Dyer saw his side win 3-1 at Livingston on their return to Scottish Premiership action on Saturday.