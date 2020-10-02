Kilmarnock vs Motherwell off due to positive coronavirus tests

Entire Kilmarnock squad self-isolating for 14 days after six players tested positive for coronavirus

Friday 2 October 2020 15:45, UK

KILMARNOCK, SCOTLAND - FEBRUARY 17: A general view of the stadium&#39;s artificial pitch prior to the Scottish Ladbrokes Premiership match between Kilmarnock and Celtic at Rugby Park on February 17, 2019 in Kilmarnock, Scotland. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)
Image: Six Kilmarnock players tested positive for coronavirus ahead of Friday night's game against Motherwell

Kilmarnock's Scottish Premiership game against Motherwell has been postponed after six of the Rugby Park club's players tested positive for coronavirus.

The entire Kilmarnock squad is currently undergoing a 14-day period of self-isolation after the positive tests were confirmed on Thursday.

The SPFL board met on Friday afternoon to discuss the implications for Killie's fixtures within the 14-day period, with the Motherwell game postponed.

An investigation will now be carried out by the league around the circumstances leading to the postponement, and a spokesman for the SPFL said: "No new date for this fixture has been set, pending the outcome of the SPFL investigation."

A statement from Kilmarnock FC said: "Six players in total have now tested positive and following discussions with NHS Ayrshire & Arran Public Health, the Scottish Government, East Ayrshire Council and the footballing authorities, our entire first-team squad have been advised to self-isolate until October 14.

"This is in order to minimise the risk of further cases in the player and other staff groups at the club, in the wider local community, and to support Test and Protect.

"The health and wellbeing of our players and staff remains critical and all six individuals are either asymptomatic or are experiencing mild symptoms at this time.

"All relevant Public Health measures are in place and a deep clean of the stadium will take place."

