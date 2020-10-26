David Prutton's Sky Bet Championship predictions

Who is David Prutton tipping for victory in the Sky Bet Championship in the midweek round of games? Find out here...

Blackburn vs Reading, Tuesday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button

When Blackburn have managed to get into the groove this season, they have been ruthless. Saturday's 4-0 rout of Coventry was their third league win this term and, in those three games, they have hit 13 unanswered goals.

As impressive as that is, Tuesday's opponents Reading, have only conceded a solitary goal in their opening seven games. Veljko Paunovic has got the Royals sauntering along nicely, with a healthy five-point cushion between themselves and second-placed Bristol City, meaning a draw will not do them too much harm.

Prutton predicts: 1-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Swansea vs Stoke, Tuesday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Arena

Swansea have just started to stutter, having picked up only two points from their last three games. They were crying out for a killer touch to edge them past Bristol City at the weekend but Nahki Wells' penalty seven minutes from time took the wind out of their sails when a first victory since October 3 was within touching distance.

The first-half performance against Brentford outlined what Stoke are capable of inflicting on much-fancied teams, yet a lack of concentration to allow the Bees to pull two goals back showed there is still work for Michael O'Neill to do. I cannot split these two.

Prutton predicts: 1-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Wycombe vs Watford, Tuesday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

There have been signs of improvement for Wycombe of late and that last-gasp Mario Vrancic winner for Norwich last time out was a real kick in the teeth, meaning their search for their first second-tier point continues.

They come up against a Watford side who were so stubborn in defence against Bournemouth and showed just why they have not conceded more than one goal in each of their games so far. Routine away win here, for me.

Prutton predicts: 1-3 (Sky Bet odds)

Bournemouth vs Bristol City, Wednesday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button

That Chris Mepham equaliser for Bournemouth against Watford was as dramatic as they come! The Wales defender preserved one of only two unbeaten records in the Championship and kept the Cherries within touching distance of the summit.

It has not been plain sailing for Dean Holden's Bristol City since the international break and improvement is needed quickly if they want to keep up the pace. I will definitely be keeping an eye on this game, which I think Bournemouth will just about edge.

Prutton predicts: 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Derby vs Cardiff, Wednesday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button

The pressure remains on Derby boss Phillip Cocu at the moment but things just are not going his way at the moment. The Rams have missed the presence of Wayne Rooney in the last two games and Cocu said his side were "robbed" after Kamil Jozwiak's goal was disallowed in the 1-1 East Midlands derby draw with Nottingham Forest.

Cardiff squeezed past Preston on October 17, but other than that, they have really struggled to convert wins into draws of late, leaving them languishing in the bottom half of the table. I am going for a draw, though it would not really help either.

Prutton predicts: 1-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Luton vs Nottingham Forest, Wednesday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

I am still impressed by the way in which Nathan Jones has transformed Luton from a side who looked doomed to relegation last term into one that is sitting comfortably in mid-table in the space of just a few months.

Chris Hughton has enjoyed an unbeaten start to life as Forest boss and though the project remains in its infancy, he has got them gradually climbing back up the table, which will relieve fans after those four straight wins at the start. Score draw.

Prutton predicts: 2-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Prutton's other predictions

Barnsley vs QPR (Tues 7pm): 0-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Brentford vs Norwich (Tues 7.45pm): 1-0 (Sky Bet odds)

Middlesbrough vs Coventry (Tues 7.45pm): 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Preston vs Millwall (Wed 7pm): 0-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Birmingham vs Huddersfield (Wed 7.45pm): 1-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Rotherham vs Sheffield Wednesday (Wed 7.45pm): 1-2 (Sky Bet odds)