European round-up: AC Milan pegged back by Roma three times in thrilling draw

Serie A leaders AC Milan dropped their first points of the season, despite a Zlatan Ibrahimovic double, when defiant Roma came from behind three times to draw 3-3.

Ibrahimovic, 39, gave Milan the lead in the second minute before Edin Dzeko headed Roma level 12 minutes later.

Alexis Saelemaekers put Milan back in front two minutes after the break and Roma hit back again in the 71st minute with a controversial penalty converted by Jordan Veretout.

Milan regained the lead with a penalty from Ibrahimovic, his sixth league goal of the season, but Marash Kumbulla equalised again for Roma with six minutes left.

Milan have 13 points from five games, two ahead of Napoli and Sassuolo, while Roma have eight.

Bundesliga: Alarlio double keeps up Leverkusen form

Lucas Alario scored twice as Bayer Leverkusen beat Augsburg 3-1 to win a third game in a row in all competitions.

Alario won and converted a penalty and later restored Leverkusen's lead with a header after Daniel Caligiuri levelled with Augsburg's first goal at the BayArena since 2015. Moussa Diaby added Leverkusen's third goal in stoppage time.

Alario took full advantage of set-pieces as the Argentinian forward recorded his first double in 10 months.

He headed a corner onto Raphael Framberger's outstretched arm to win a 16th-minute penalty which he scored with a calm finish into the bottom corner.

Image: Moussa Diaby's late goal sealed Bayer Leverkusen's third win in a row in all competitions

Under former Leverkusen coach Heiko Herrlich, Augsburg responded with a team passing move to level the scores early in the second half. Caligiuri cut inside and shot low past Lukas Hradecky in the home goal.

Leverkusen missed good chances to respond when 17-year-old Florian Wirtz shot at Augsburg goalkeeper Rafal Gikiewicz before Leon Bailey crashed the rebound against the crossbar. However, Alario lost his marker at a 74th-minute free-kick to head in his second goal and restore their lead.

Augsburg brought Gikiewicz up for a last-minute corner and were punished when Leverkusen countered and Diaby scored into an empty net.

La Liga: Draw keeps Celta, Levante in trouble

Levante and Celta Vigo ended their losing streaks but stayed in the doldrums of La Liga standings after a 1-1 draw.

Both teams came into the game on the back of three straight losses with neither scoring a goal during that streak.

Levante thought they had scored a late winner in stoppage time but the goal was disallowed for an offside after a VAR review. The hosts complained the decision, claiming the player given offside had not influenced the play.

It was the latest VAR controversy in the league, coming two days after Real Madrid were awarded a decisive penalty in their 3-1 win at Barcelona on Saturday.

Levante scored their opener with a penalty converted by Roger Mart in the 48th minute, before Celta equalised through Sergio Carreira four minutes later.

The draw left Celta just outside the relegation zone, with Levante second-bottom in 19th.