Premier League: Four positive coronavirus cases in latest testing

The Premier League has confirmed four positive coronavirus tests have been returned from the latest round of testing.
The Government has allowed Premier League football and other elite sports to continue during a four-week 'circuit break' lockdown, which will start in England on Thursday, due to the strict testing regimes in place.
In total, 1,446 players and club staff were tested for coronavirus between Monday, October 26 and Sunday, November 1.
Players or club staff who have tested positive will self-isolate for a period of 10 days.
Previous Premier League test results
31 August-6 September - 1,605 tested, with three positives
7-13 September - 2,131 tested, with four positives
14-20 September - 1,574 tested, with three positives
21-27 September - 1,595 tested, with 10 positives
28 September-4 October - 1,587 tested, with nine positives
5-11 October - 1,128 tested, with five positives
12-18 October - 1,575 tested, with eight positives
19-25 October - 1,609 tested, with two positives
26 October-1 November - 1,446 tested, with four positives