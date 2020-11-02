Premier League: Four positive coronavirus cases in latest testing

The Premier League has confirmed four positive coronavirus tests have been returned from the latest round of testing.

The Government has allowed Premier League football and other elite sports to continue during a four-week 'circuit break' lockdown, which will start in England on Thursday, due to the strict testing regimes in place.

In total, 1,446 players and club staff were tested for coronavirus between Monday, October 26 and Sunday, November 1.

Players or club staff who have tested positive will self-isolate for a period of 10 days.

0:37 Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed the Premier League will continue during lockdown in England until December 2

Previous Premier League test results

31 August-6 September - 1,605 tested, with three positives

7-13 September - 2,131 tested, with four positives

14-20 September - 1,574 tested, with three positives

21-27 September - 1,595 tested, with 10 positives

28 September-4 October - 1,587 tested, with nine positives

5-11 October - 1,128 tested, with five positives

12-18 October - 1,575 tested, with eight positives

19-25 October - 1,609 tested, with two positives

26 October-1 November - 1,446 tested, with four positives