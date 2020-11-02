Coronavirus: FA Cup ties to go ahead as planned despite lockdown measures

All of this weekend's FA Cup first-round ties have been cleared to go ahead by the Government despite the new lockdown restrictions, the Football Association has announced.

There had been concerns that the suspension of non-elite sport under the lockdown due to come into effect from Thursday would create a problem for the competition, with 10 clubs from below National League level still involved.

However, the FA says the ties will be played under elite protocols.

"We can confirm that all Emirates FA Cup first-round ties will go ahead this weekend as planned," a statement from the governing body read.

"The UK Government has confirmed that the 10 non-elite clubs that remain in the competition will be able to play their matches under elite protocols.

"Matches will take place between November 6 and 9 2020. All ties will be played behind closed doors, in line with COVID-19 guidelines."

The ties include Skelmersdale United, the lowest-ranked side left in the FA Cup, away at League Two Harrogate Town.

Eighth-tier Marine face Colchester United, Eastbourne Borough play Blackpool, Tonbridge Angels host Bradford City and FC United of Manchester host Doncaster Rovers.

Premier League football and other elite sports will be allowed to continue during the four-week 'circuit break' which will start in England on Thursday.

They can continue due to the testing regimes in place for professional sportspeople, but amateur sports will be put on hold.

The EFL, women's football down to reserve level, and the National League, are all classified as elite sport and are permitted to continue behind closed doors.