Everton Women 1-3 Man City Women (aet): Georgia Stanway and Janine Beckie score as City win FA Cup

Holders Manchester City beat a battling Everton 3-1 after extra-time at Wembley to win the 50th Women's FA Cup final.

Goals in the second half of extra-time from substitutes Georgia Stanway and Janine Beckie secured City a third FA Cup win in four seasons.

Everton had forced another 30 minutes after Valerie Gauvin cancelled out Sam Mewis' opener, but they were beaten on their maiden Wembley appearance despite an impressive display from goalkeeper Sandy MacIver.

How Man City defended the Women's FA Cup

Image: City players celebrate their extra-time win at Wembley

Gareth Taylor's side took the lead five minutes before half-time when Alex Greenwood's corner was headed in by United States international Mewis.

City should have doubled their lead in the 54th minute but Caroline Weir's shot cannoned off a post and MacIver brilliantly denied Kelly from the rebound.

Everton equalised on the hour mark when Izzy Christiansen's corner was nodded in at the near post by Gauvin.

Weir had two chances to win it for City in the closing stages but she snatched at the first and blazed over before a curled effort came back off the crossbar.

Image: Georgia Stanway celebrates her goal for Man City vs Everton

MacIver denied Stanway and Steph Houghton in extra-time but the resistance was broken with nine minutes remaining when Stanway squeezed the ball past MacIver's near post after being played in by fellow substitute Jess Park.

Everton threw everything into the closing stages but City added gloss when Stanway slid in Beckie to slot home with the final kick of the game.