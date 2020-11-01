Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Everton Women vs Manchester City Women. The Women's FA Cup Final.

Wembley Stadium.

Everton Women 1

    Manchester City Women 3

      Latest The Women's FA Cup Odds

      Everton Women 1-3 Man City Women (aet): Georgia Stanway and Janine Beckie score as City win FA Cup

      Manchester City retain Women's FA Cup at Wembley; Georgia Stanway and Janine Beckie score in extra-time to see off Everton; Valerie Gauvin cancelled out Sam Mewis' opener

      By PA Media

      Fill 2 Copy 11 Created with Sketch.

      Sunday 1 November 2020 18:12, UK

      Man City captain Steph Houghton lifts the Women&#39;s FA Cup trophy
      Image: Man City captain Steph Houghton lifts the Women's FA Cup trophy

      Holders Manchester City beat a battling Everton 3-1 after extra-time at Wembley to win the 50th Women's FA Cup final.

      Goals in the second half of extra-time from substitutes Georgia Stanway and Janine Beckie secured City a third FA Cup win in four seasons.

      Everton had forced another 30 minutes after Valerie Gauvin cancelled out Sam Mewis' opener, but they were beaten on their maiden Wembley appearance despite an impressive display from goalkeeper Sandy MacIver.

      How Man City defended the Women's FA Cup

      City players celebrate their extra-time win at Wembley
      Image: City players celebrate their extra-time win at Wembley

      Gareth Taylor's side took the lead five minutes before half-time when Alex Greenwood's corner was headed in by United States international Mewis.

      City should have doubled their lead in the 54th minute but Caroline Weir's shot cannoned off a post and MacIver brilliantly denied Kelly from the rebound.

      Trending

      Everton equalised on the hour mark when Izzy Christiansen's corner was nodded in at the near post by Gauvin.

      Weir had two chances to win it for City in the closing stages but she snatched at the first and blazed over before a curled effort came back off the crossbar.

      Also See:

      Georgia Stanway celebrates her goal for Man City vs Everton
      Image: Georgia Stanway celebrates her goal for Man City vs Everton

      MacIver denied Stanway and Steph Houghton in extra-time but the resistance was broken with nine minutes remaining when Stanway squeezed the ball past MacIver's near post after being played in by fellow substitute Jess Park.

      Everton threw everything into the closing stages but City added gloss when Stanway slid in Beckie to slot home with the final kick of the game.

      Win £250,000 for free!

      Win £250,000 for free!

      Do not miss your chance to land the £250,000 in this weekend's Super 6 round. Play for free, entries by 3pm.

      Around Sky

      Get Sky Sports

      Sky Mobile Latest Offers