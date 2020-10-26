FA Cup first round draw: Ipswich to host Portsmouth in clash of former winners

Former winners Ipswich and Portsmouth will clash at Portman Road in the highest-profile of the FA Cup first-round ties in November.
Ipswich won the competition under Sir Bobby Robson in 1978, while Pompey were victorious in 1939 and as recently as 2008.
Skelmersdale United, the lowest-ranked team left in this season's FA Cup, will travel to League Two Harrogate Town in the first round.
The North West Counties League Premier Division side won 4-1 at Stafford Rangers to reach this stage of the competition for the first time since 1971.
National League North side Chorley face a journey of just eight miles to take on Lancashire neighbours Wigan, who shocked Manchester City to win the 2013 final.
Two more former winners face long trips to face sides from the National League South.
Blackpool, winners of the famous 'Matthews Final' in 1953, travel to Eastbourne Borough, while 1911 winners Bradford City go to Tonbridge Angels.
The matches are scheduled to take place from November 7-9, and current coronavirus regulations mean all the games will be played behind closed doors.
FA Cup first round draw
1 Leyton Orient vs Newport County
2 Havant & Waterlooville vs Cray Valley (PM)
3 Sunderland vs Mansfield Town
4 Bolton Wanderers vs Crewe Alexandra
5 Oxford United vs Peterborough United
6 Exeter City vs AFC Fylde
7 Tonbridge Angels vs Bradford City
8 Walsall vs Bristol Rovers
9 Rochdale vs Chesterfield
10 Swindon Town vs Darlington
11 Barnet vs Burton Albion
12 Wigan Athletic vs Chorley
13 Tranmere Rovers vs Accrington Stanley
14 Oxford City vs Northampton Town
15 Maldon & Tiptree vs Morecambe
16 Bromley vs Yeovil Town
17 Torquay United vs Crawley Town
18 Eastbourne Borough vs Blackpool
19 Cheltenham Town vs South Shields
20 Stevenage vs Concord Rangers
21 Harrogate Town vs Skelmersdale United
22 Gillingham vs Woking
23 Charlton Athletic vs Plymouth Argyle
24 Hayes & Yeading United vs Carlisle United
25 FC United of Manchester vs Doncaster Rovers
26 Salford City vs Hartlepool United
27 Scunthorpe United vs Solihull Moors
28 Hull City vs Fleetwood Town
29 Colchester United vs Marine
30 Barrow vs AFC Wimbledon
31 Dagenham & Redbridge vs Grimsby Town
32 Cambridge United vs Shrewsbury Town
33 Brackley Town vs Bishop's Stortford or St Albans City
34 Eastleigh vs MK Dons
35 Hampton & Richmond Borough vs Oldham Athletic
36 Boreham Wood vs Southend United
37 Ipswich Town vs Portsmouth
38 Port Vale vs King's Lynn Town
39 Lincoln City vs Forest Green Rovers
40 Banbury United vs Canvey Island
Ties will take place on Saturday 7, Sunday 8 and Monday 9 November 2020.