Football calendar: Fixtures, dates for Premier League, EFL, Carabao Cup, FA Cup, Champions League, Europa League, Euro 2020

The football continues and a new calendar is taking shape. From domestic and continental competitions to the new European Championship schedule, keep track of all the new dates.

2019/20 SEASON

Champions League

Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne celebrates converting his penalty against Real Madrid

Champions League knockout games are being played in a 12-day condensed tournament in Lisbon in from August 12-23.

Paris Saint-Germain are through to the semi-finals, while Atletico Madrid, RB Leipzig, Manchester City, Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Lyon are hoping to join them.

August 12-15: Quarter-finals

August 18/19: Semi-finals

August 23: Champions League final

Europa League

Anthony Martial's Manchester United beat LASK 5-0 in the first leg

Manchester United have seen off Copenhagen to reach the semi-finals and will face Sevilla, while Inter will take on Shakhtar Donetsk for a place in the final. All the games have taken place across four venues in Germany - Cologne, Duisburg, Dusseldorf and Gelsenkirchen.

August 16: Sevilla vs Man Utd (RheinEnergie Stadium, Cologne, 8pm)

August 17: Inter vs Shakhtar (ESPIRIT arena, Dusseldorf, 8pm)

August 21: Final

Super Cup

The 2020 UEFA Super Cup was originally due to be hosted by Porto but will now be played at the Puskas Arena in Budapest on September 24.

Women's Champions League

The Women's Champions League will be played as a knockout tournament in Bilbao, Spain from August 21-30.

August 21/22: Quarter-finals

August 25/26: Semi-finals

August 30: Final

SUMMER TRANSFER WINDOW

The summer transfer window will open for 10 weeks, starting on July 27 and ending at 11pm on October 5.

Following consultation with the EFL, an additional domestic-only window will run from October 5 to 5pm on October 16.

During this window, Premier League clubs will only be able to trade with EFL clubs - either loans or permanent registrations - and can't do business with each other or with foreign clubs.

2020/21 SEASON

Scottish Premiership

The Scottish Premiership has returned as part of a new deal with Sky Sports

The 2020/21 campaign got underway on Saturday August 1 as part of a new deal with Sky Sports that will see up to 48 games broadcast exclusively live.

There will be no winter break and the season is due to finish on May 15/16.

The final stages of the 2019/20 Scottish Cup will take place in the middle of the 20/21 season: semi-finals between Hearts and Hibernian and Celtic and Aberdeen have been scheduled for October 31 and November 1, with the final pencilled in for December 20.

Community Shield

The Community Shield will take place on Saturday August 29.

The match between Premier League champions Liverpool and FA Cup winners Arsenal will be played a fortnight before the scheduled start of the new domestic season on September 12.

The match will be immediately followed by an international break from September 2 to 10.

Premier League

Liverpool celebrate with the Premier League trophy

The Premier League has revealed the 2020/21 season will start on September 12 - just six weeks after the extended 2019/20 one finished.

The season is due to end on May 23 2021 - just 19 days before rescheduled Euro 2020 kicks off.

The full fixture schedule, the Premier League says, will be released no later than Friday August 21. Initial broadcast selections will follow, along with dates for subsequent fixture amendments throughout the season.

Matchweek dates

Matchweek 1: Saturday September 12

Matchweek 2: Saturday September 19

Matchweek 3: Saturday September 26

Matchweek 4: Saturday October 3

Matchweek 5: Saturday October 17

Matchweek 6: Saturday October 24

Matchweek 7: Saturday October 31

Matchweek 8: Saturday November 7

Matchweek 9: Saturday November 21

Matchweek 10: Saturday November 28

Matchweek 11: Saturday December 5

Matchweek 12: Saturday December 12

Matchweek 13: Wednesday December 16

Matchweek 14: Saturday December 19

Matchweek 15: Saturday December 26

Matchweek 16: Monday December 28

Matchweek 17: Saturday January 2

Matchweek 18a: Wednesday January 13

Matchweek 19: Saturday January 16

Matchweek 18b: Wednesday January 20

Matchweek 20: Saturday January 23

Matchweek 21: Saturday January 30

Matchweek 22: Wednesday February 3

Matchweek 23: Saturday February 6

Matchweek 24: Saturday February 13

Matchweek 25: Saturday February 20

Matchweek 26: Saturday February 27

Matchweek 27: Saturday March 6

Matchweek 28: Saturday March 13

Matchweek 29: Saturday March 20

Matchweek 30: Saturday April 3

Matchweek 31: Saturday April 10

Matchweek 32: Saturday April 17

Matchweek 33: Saturday April 24

Matchweek 34: Saturday May 1

Matchweek 35: Saturday May 8

Matchweek 36: Wednesday May 12

Matchweek 37: Saturday May 15

Matchweek 38: Sunday May 23

Sky Bet EFL

The EFL has confirmed the Championship, League One and League Two seasons will commence on the weekend of September 12, with their regular seasons ending on the weekend of May 8/9, 2021.

The fixtures for the 2020/21 season will be released at 9am on Friday August 21.

Due to scheduling challenges following the pandemic, the Sky Bet EFL Championship will feature 13 midweek match rounds while League One and League Two will each have 11 throughout the season.

The 2020/21 play-offs are scheduled to take place at Wembley over the Spring Bank Holiday weekend of May 29-31 2021.

Carabao Cup

Man City won the Carabao Cup

The Carbao Cup will officially kick off the new Sky Bet EFL season.

Round One fixtures are scheduled to take place on Saturday September 5, but due to the international window may be played on alternative dates. The draw will take place on Sky Sports News on Tuesday August 18.

Rounds Two, Three and Four will be played on consecutive midweeks dates starting 15/16 September 15/16. Premier League sides will enter the competition in Round Two - or Round Three if they are competing in European competition in season 2020/21.

A schedule change will see two-legged semi-finals replaced by a single tie.

September 5: Round One (alternative dates may apply)

September 15/16: Round Two

September 22/23: Round Three

September 29/30: Round Four

December 22/23: Round Five

January 5/6 2021: Semi-finals

February 28 2021: Final

EFL Trophy

The EFL Trophy will start during the week commencing September 7, and culminating at Wembley Stadium for the final on Sunday March 14 2021.

The group stage draw for the EFL Trophy will take place on Tuesday 18 August.

September 8/9: Matchday 1

October 6/7: Matchday 2

November 10/11: Matchday 3

December 8/9: Round of 32

January 12/13 2021: Round of 16

February 2/3 2021: Quarter-finals

February 16/17 2021: Semi-finals

March 14 2021: Final

FA Cup

Mikel Arteta poses with the FA Cup after Arsenal's win over Chelsea

The full schedule has been confirmed, with the final due to take place on Saturday May 15 2021. Replays have been scrapped - for this season only - to ease pressure on the football schedule.

September 12: Preliminary round

September 22: First round Qualifying

October 3: Second round Qualifying

October 13: Third round Qualifying

October 24: Fourth round Qualifying

November 7: First round proper

November 28: Second round

January 9 2021: Third round

January 23 2021: Fourth round

February 10 2021: Fifth round

March 20 2021: Quarter-finals

April 17 2021: Semi-finals

May 15 2021: Final

National League

The National League is expected to start the new season on the weekend of October 3.

Champions League

The qualifying round for the 2020/21 edition of Europe's top club tournament will be played in single legs, with the exception being the Champions League play-offs, which will remain over two legs. A draw will determine which club will play the single leg in their stadium.

The group stage will start on October 20/21, 2020 with the final taking place in Istanbul on May 29, 2021.

August 18/19: First qualifying round

August 25/26: Second qualifying round

September 15/16: Third qualifying round

September 22/23 & 29/30: Play-offs

October 20/21: Group stage matchday 1

October 27/28: Group stage matchday 2

November 3/4: Group stage matchday 3

November 24/25: Group stage matchday 4

December 1/2: Group stage matchday 5

December 8/9: Group stage matchday 6

February 16/17, 2021: Round of 16

April 6/14, 2021: Quarter-finals

April 17 & May 5, 2021: Semi-finals

May 29, 2021: Final

Which English clubs have qualified?

Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea, Manchester United (all group stage)

Raul Jimenez celebrates after his brilliant strike to give Wolves a second-half lead

Eight in Europe?

Arsenal's FA Cup win opens up the opportunity for eight English sides to be playing in Europe next season.

If Wolves win the Europa League, they will join Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea in the Champions League group stage next term as Europa League winners.

Europa League

The Europa League will follow the same qualifying format as the Champions League.

The group stage will start on October 20, 2020 and the final will take place in Gdansk, Poland on May 26, 2021.

August 20: Preliminary round

August 27: First qualifying round

September 17: Second qualifying round

September 24: Third qualifying round

October 1: Play-offs

October 22: Group stage matchday 1

October 29: Group stage matchday 2

November 5: Group stage matchday 3

November 26: Group stage matchday 4

December 3: Group stage matchday 5

December 10: Group stage matchday 6

February 18 & 25, 2021: Round of 32

March 11 & 18, 2021: Round of 16

April 8 & 15, 2021: Quarter-finals

April 29 & May 6, 2021: Semi-finals

May 26: Final

Which English clubs have qualified?

Leicester, Arsenal (both group stage), Tottenham (second qualifying round)

Spurs head coach Jose Mourinho

When does Spurs' EL campaign start?

Arsenal's FA Cup win Wembley win means Tottenham face a qualification campaign to reach the Europa League group stages.

Jose Mourinho's side will enter the second round of qualifying and face an additional three qualifying games, with trips to Belarus, Kazakhstan, Montenegro, Estonia and the Faroe Islands all possible.

Spurs' European campaign will now start on September 17, just five days after the new Premier League season gets underway.

Euro 2020 play-offs

Scotland face Israel in the Euro 2020 play-offs

The national team football windows of October and November 2020 will now feature triple-headers instead of double-headers, allowing the postponed European Qualifiers play-offs to be rescheduled at the beginning of the respective windows, on October 8 and November 12.

Play-off semi-finals (October 8)

Path A: Iceland vs Romania, Bulgaria vs Hungary

Path B: Bosnia & Herzegovina vs Northern Ireland, Slovakia vs Republic of Ireland

Path C: Scotland vs Israel, Norway vs Serbia

Path D: Georgia vs Belarus, North Macedonia vs Kosovo

Play-off finals (November 12)

Path A: Bulgaria/Hungary vs Iceland/Romania

Path B: Bosnia &Herzegovina/Northern Ireland vs Slovakia/Republic of Ireland

Path C: Norway/Serbia vs Scotland/Israel

Path D: Georgia/Belarus vs North Macedonia/Kosovo

Nations League

The 2020/21 UEFA Nations League group stage will take place on revised dates in September, October and November.

The group stage matches will be played on the following matchdays: September 3/4/5 and 6/7/8; October 10/11 and 13/14; November 14/15 and 17/18.

No further dates have yet been confirmed.

England have been drawn in League A, Group 2 to face Iceland, Denmark and Belgium in the next edition of the tournament.

Republic of Ireland have been drawn against Wales in League B, Group 4, alongside Bulgaria and Finland.

Scotland will come up against Israel, Slovakia and Czech Republic in League B, Group 2, while Northern Ireland face a tricky Group 1 in League B against Romania, Norway and Austria.

EURO 2020 FINALS

The European Championship has been moved to the summer of 2021

The postponed tournament - which will continue to be named 'Euro 2020' - has been pushed back a summer and will now take place from June 11-July 11, 2021. The 12 original host cities have been confirmed as venues for the rescheduled tournament.

The draw

Group A (Rome/Baku): Turkey, Italy (hosts), Wales, Switzerland

Group B (Copenhagen/St Petersburg): Denmark (hosts), Finland, Belgium, Russia (hosts)

Group C (Amsterdam/Bucharest): Netherlands (hosts), Ukraine, Austria, Play-off winner D or A

Group D (London/Glasgow): England (hosts), Croatia, Play-off winner C, Czech Republic

Group E (Bilbao/Dublin): Spain (hosts), Sweden, Poland, Play-off winner B

Group F (Munich/Budapest): Play-off winner A or D, Portugal (holders), France, Germany (hosts)

Tournament dates

June 11- 23: Group stage

June 26-29: Round of 16

July 2/3: Quarter-finals

July 6/7: Semi-finals

July 11: Final

England's Group D schedule - and potential route to final

June 13: England vs Croatia - 3pm, Wembley

June 18: England vs Play-off winner C - 9pm, Wembley

June 22: Czech Republic vs England - 9pm, Wembley

June 28: Round of 16 - 2D vs 2E (Game 5) - 6pm, Copenhagen

June 29: Round of 16 - 1D vs 2F - (Game 7) - 6pm, Dublin

July 2: Quarter-finals - Winner 6 vs Winner 5 (QF1) - 6pm, St Petersburg

July 3: Quarter-finals - Winner 8 vs Winner 7 (QF4) - 9pm, Munich

July 6: Winner QF2 vs Winner QF1 - 9pm, Wembley

July 7: Winner QF4 vs Winner QF3 - 9pm, Wembley

2022 WORLD CUP

FIFA has confirmed the initial schedule for the 2022 winter World Cup in Qatar.

The first game will kick off at 10am on Monday November 21, with four matches per day during the group stage.

The final has been pencilled in for 5pm on December 18 at the 80,000-seater Lusail Stadium.

Group fixtures and details of venues and kick-off times will be confirmed after the draw, which is currently planned for after for after the March 2022 international match calendar qualifying window.