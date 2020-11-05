Northern Ireland: Windsor Park to welcome 1,060 fans for Euro 2020 play-off against Slovakia

Irish FA chief executive Patrick Nelson said: "We have worked closely with the Minister for Communities, Carál Ní Chuilín, and her officials, as well as the team at Belfast City Council, to land on this number"

Thursday 5 November 2020 18:17, UK

Northern Ireland welcomed 600 fans to their recent Nations League game against Austria at Windsor Park
Image: Northern Ireland welcomed 600 fans to their recent Nations League game against Austria at Windsor Park

More than 1,000 fans will be at Windsor Park for Northern Ireland's Euro 2020 play-off final against Slovakia next Thursday.

A total of 1,060 supporters will be allocated socially distanced seats in the 18,500 capacity stadium.

Northern Ireland
Slovakia

Thursday 12th November 7:00pm Kick off 7:45pm

Irish FA chief executive Patrick Nelson said: "We have worked closely with the Minister for Communities, Carál Ní Chuilín, and her officials, as well as the team at Belfast City Council, to land on this number.

"Our own staff have also played a significant role in this and we're delighted to have fans back at the National Football Stadium at Windsor Park, in a safe and responsible setting, for one of our biggest games in recent times."

Tickets will be allocated via a ballot, with those successful to be notified next week.

The announcement comes after 600 fans attended last month's 1-0 home defeat against Austria in the Nations League.

The Slovakia match is the first of two home games in the space of a week for Northern Ireland, who host Romania in the Nations League on November 18.

No decision has yet been taken regarding the possibility of fans attending that match.

The Irish FA says fans attending the play-off next Thursday will be issued with a code of conduct outlining the measures in place to ensure the safety of all supporters.

