Northern Ireland boss Ian Baraclough hopeful over Jonny Evans as he names squad

Ian Baraclough has downplayed concerns over Jonny Evans' fitness ahead of Northern Ireland's Euro 2020 play-off final qualifier against Slovakia next week.

Northern Ireland manager Baraclough has named the 32-year-old central defender in his 26-man squad ahead of their showdown with Slovakia and the Nations League fixtures against Austria and Romania.

Baraclough believes Evans, who has only made five club appearances for Leicester this season, is progressing well in his recuperation from a back problem and could put himself in contention to play.

"He's had a sore back and I don't think Leicester want to risk him, but he's telling me his recovery is getting better all the time," Baraclough said.

"He's still got a bit of soreness and a bit of bruising but hopefully he'll be fit for us. He's doing light training at Leicester and could come into contention for the weekend."

Image: Ian Baraclough said Evans is progressing well in his recovery

Baraclough has also brought three new faces into the fold with Ethan Galbraith and Conor Hazard promoted from the U21s, and Aberdeen winger Matthew Kennedy returning from injury.

The trio take the place of Jordan Jones, who was not considered after breaching coronavirus protocols with Rangers, Joel Cooper and Trevor Carson.

Image: Northern Ireland players celebrate a penalty shootout victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina in their Euro 2020 play-off semi final

Hazard's inclusion comes at the expense of the injured Carson who could be out until the new year after sustaining a knee injury.

Meanwhile, Galbraith, 19, recently signed a new deal at Manchester United and Baraclough is confident his new arrivals can make the step up.

"They are young players I've worked with in the past and I know their potential," Baraclough said.

"Conor has waited for his chance and has consistently performed with the U21s.

Image: Ethan Galbraith, who signed a new contract at Manchester United last month, has been called up by Northern Ireland

"Ethan, over the last six months we've seen maturity in his play and the way he goes about his work. He's excelled with the U21s and he's a different type of player to anyone we've got in the senior squad.

"Not to put too much pressure on him, but he's our little (Andres) Iniesta or Xavi, someone who can get on the ball and manipulate the ball and find positive passes. Hopefully it's the start of a long career for him."

Northern Ireland will take on Slovakia at Windsor Park next Thursday night before heading to Vienna to play Austria on November 15. They will return to Belfast for the match with Romania on November 18.

Full Northern Ireland squad

Goalkeepers: Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Michael McGovern, Conor Hazard

Defenders: Daniel Ballard, Conor McLaughlin, Jonny Evans, Tom Flanagan, Craig Cathcart, Jamal Lewis, Stuart Dallas, Shane Ferguson, Michael Smith

Midfielders: Matthew Kennedy, Gavin Whyte, Ali McCann, Jordan Thompson, Ethan Galbraith, George Saville, Niall McGinn, Corry Evans, Paddy McNair, Steven Davis

Forwards: Kyle Lafferty, Conor Washington, Liam Boyce, Josh Magennis