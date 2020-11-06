Super Sunday: Roy Keane, Jamie Carragher, Gary Neville and Micah Richards in studio for Man City vs Liverpool

Roy Keane, Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher and Micah Richards form part of a stellar Sky Sports line-up on Super Sunday for Manchester City's clash with Liverpool.

The pundits join David Jones in the studio and Martin Tyler on commentary as City look to close the gap on Liverpool at the top of the Premier League, live on Sky Sports Premier League from 4pm; kick-off 4.30pm.

The pair have been Premier League title rivals for the past two seasons, with Jurgen Klopp's champions currently five points clear of City at the top of the table, though City have a game in hand.

Super Sunday will also air exclusive interviews with City's Phil Foden and Liverpool's Mo Salah, and if you're out and about you can follow the game with live updates, in-game clips and highlights on the Sky Sports website and App.

How to follow

Image: Paul Merson says Manchester City must beat Liverpool on Super Sunday given the Reds' injury issues

Manchester City

5:01 Ahead of their meeting on Sunday, we take a look at some of the greatest goals between Liverpool and Manchester City in the Premier League.

Sky Sports' Paul Merson:

"With the players Liverpool have got out, Manchester City have got to win this game. If they don't, they'll look at it as a major opportunity lost.

"It's an absolute must for them to win, not just for the three points, but psychologically. If Liverpool win this game and they've got the players of the calibre they have out, that's not good for Manchester City. Then Liverpool will go clear at the top again.

"Everybody's telling me how open the league is this year, but who's top? It'd be different if Liverpool were in Manchester United's position. But these two haven't even played each other yet!

"Even with City's game in hand, Liverpool going eight points clear would be massive. That's the gap they gained this time last year when they beat City 3-1 at Anfield. And that was it, wasn't it?"

Jamie Carragher on the Pitch to Post Preview podcast:

"I still can't envisage anyone besides Liverpool or Man City winning the league. I just can't see that. I know Tottenham have started really well and I hope they have a great season and there are more challengers, but I just can't see anybody else lifting that league title besides the big two of the last few years.

"I'd been very strong putting Liverpool as favourites for the title, but for the injury to Virgil van Dijk - not just one of Liverpool's top players but one of the top players in the Premier League. And if something similar would have happened to, say, Kevin De Bruyne for Man City, who is their top man, I think you'd say the same for City. I think it makes for an even more interesting race, no doubt about that."

Jamie Carragher and Steve Bruce are among the guests on this week's Pitch to Post Preview Podcast.

Sky Sports pundit Carragher joins Peter Smith and Adam Bate to look ahead to the big Super Sunday clash between Man City and Liverpool, while Steve Bruce is on the line to discuss Newcastle's Friday Night Football trip to Southampton and the form of star striker Callum Wilson.

Also on the show, we analyse how Chelsea have turned around their defensive problems, how Leicester have coped with injury problems, and Adam makes a bold Pitch.

Listen to the Sky Sports Pitch to Post Podcast on: Spotify | Apple | Castbox