Greg Clarke resigns from FIFA vice-president role in wake of resignation as FA chairman

Greg Clarke has resigned from his role as FIFA vice-president after a telephone call with UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin on Thursday morning.

Earlier this week, Clarke resigned as FA chairman in the wake of referring to black footballers as "coloured" while giving evidence to MPs.

Clarke had told Sky Sports News he was staying on as a FIFA vice-president until the UEFA Congress election in March "purely at the request of UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin to protect the UEFA vote".

However, UEFA has since confirmed Clarke proposed he should step down with immediate effect.

A UEFA statement read: "Following a telephone call this morning between the UEFA President and Greg Clarke, they agreed with Greg Clarke's proposal that he should step down with immediate effect from his position as a UEFA representative on the FIFA Council."

This is a breaking football news story that is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest updates.

