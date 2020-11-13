Jose Mourinho: Tottenham coach handed suspended one-match European ban

Jose Mourinho has been handed a suspended one-match European competition ban, UEFA has announced.

The Tottenham head coach was deemed to be responsible for the late kick-off of their Europa League match against Royal Antwerp on October 29.

Spurs were fined 25,000 euros (£23,000) for the late kick-off by UEFA's control, ethics and disciplinary body (CEDB), as well as a further 3,000 euros for a breach of UEFA's equipment regulations.

Image: Mourinho was heavily critical of his side after their 1-0 defeat in Antwerp

The CEDB said the ban was "deferred for a probationary period of one year, starting from the date of the present decision".

Another condition was Tottenham should "ensure their head coach is personally informed of this decision".

Mourinho made nine changes for the 1-0 defeat in Belgium, after which the Spurs boss criticised his players and said he faced "easy choices" over future team selections.

Scottish champions Celtic have also been fined 7,000 euros for improper conduct related to their Europa League game against Lille on the same night.