Monday Night Football predictions: Crystal Palace to edge Burnley, spoils shared at Molineux

Fresh from tipping Tottenham to beat Man City, a West Ham 1-0 win and Liverpool's easy evening vs Leicester, Jones Knows looks ahead to Monday Night Football..

Burnley vs Crystal Palace, Monday 5.30pm, live on Sky Sports Premier League

This game could be a case of 'first goal wins' - as both clubs are extremely rock solid at seeing a job through when getting their noses in front.

Palace have not lost a match in 17 attempts when scoring first, winning 13 of those, while Burnley have won 14 of their last 18 matches when getting the first goal.

Burnley looked far better organised with the return of Ben Mee in the draw with Brighton but it was a rather toothless showing up the other end. It's no surprise to see they are the lowest scorers in English football with just three goals with just one of those coming from open play. Confidence must be an issue in those forward areas, hence why I'm siding with Palace, who have found the net 12 times already this season - it's the most they ever scored at this stage of a Premier League campaign. They can get the first, and ultimately, winning goal.

JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 0-1 (5/1 with Sky Bet)

Wolves vs Southampton, Monday 8.00pm, live on Sky Sports Premier League

My instinct when Southampton play is to put faith in them, no matter the opposition. They have 14 Premier League wins to their name in 2020 - only Liverpool (19) and Manchester City (16) have managed more in that period. However, although it pains me to write anything negative regarding Ralph Hasenhuttl, the Saints are overperforming this season according to the performance data, especially in forward areas. I am sure their current form is not sustainable without Danny Ings.

Here they are facing a Wolves team that are just so difficult to play against. Saints have had problems against rugged and well-organised opposition in the past as shown by defeats to Burnley, Newcastle and Crystal Palace last season. Wolves are a level above those teams mid-table ranked teams and possess much more quality in forward areas. Can they edge it? Oh, I just cannot go against Sir Ralph. I'm on the fence.

JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 1-1 (6/1 with Sky Bet)

Jones Knows' previous predictions...

Newcastle vs Chelsea

JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 0-2

RESULT: 0-2

Aston Villa vs Brighton

JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 3-2

RESULT: 1-2

Tottenham vs Man City

JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 1-0

RESULT: 2-0

Man Utd vs West Brom

JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 3-0

RESULT: 1-0

Fulham vs Everton

JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 2-1

RESULT: 2-3

Sheffield United vs West Ham

JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 0-1

RESULT: 0-1

Leeds vs Arsenal

JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 1-2

RESULT: 0-0

Liverpool vs Leicester

JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 3-1

RESULT 3-0

