Football fans advised to wear masks on return to stadiums

Fans returning to English Football League grounds on Wednesday are being advised to wear masks and to maintain a safe distance when celebrating goals.

With Luton, Wycombe, Shrewsbury, Charlton, Cambridge and Carlisle all preparing to play in front of crowds again the Government has published its health and safety guidance for those venues welcoming supporters back.

The government has confirmed that singing and shouting will be permitted inside stadiums but they have reminded supporters that it brings a higher risk of transmitting the coronavirus. With that in mind, they are strongly encouraging fans to wear face coverings in all outdoor settings.

Clubs will be allowed to serve alcohol to supporters without a meal, but they will be forced to stay in concourses and must be seated if they wish to consume food and drink.

It means distanced seating may have to be installed on concourses if teams wish to serve alcohol.

Image: Wycombe fans will be allowed into Adams Park on Wednesday evening

The government has also confirmed that no away fans will be allowed to reduce the impact on transport and travelling between regions.

They say journeys should not be made from Tier 3 areas to attend events hosted elsewhere and they're encouraging the staggering of arrival times.

The announcement comes as the EFL has set out its own code of conduct for supporters ahead of their return.

They say all supporters must wear a face cover when entering and exiting a stadium but fans can take them off during the game and while consuming food and alcohol.

Fans should remain in their seated or standing location for the full game if possible and when celebrating fans should maintain safe distances to other supporters not in the same social bubble.

They are also being told to refrain from touching the match ball if it is kicked out of play and not to approach any players or coaching staff from their club or the visiting club.

Players will not be able to sign autographs or pose for photographs.