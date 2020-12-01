John Terry: Aston Villa assistant among frontrunners for Derby job after takeover

John Terry is among the frontrunners to be the next manager of Derby County, once the club's takeover is complete.

Sky Sports News can confirm newspaper reports linking Terry to the Derby job, which the current Aston Villa assistant coach sees as an excellent first opportunity in management.

The former Chelsea captain has made no secret of his desire to become a 'number one' and was impressed by what his friend and former Stamford Bridge teammate, Frank Lampard, achieved in his first step into management at Derby.

It is understood Terry is also excited by the prospect of substantial new investment in the club by a prominent member of the Abu Dhabi royal family.

Sheikh Khaled's Derventio Holdings is going through the final legal stages of buying out current owner Mel Morris, who is assisting with the pursuit of a new manager alongside senior members of Sheikh Khaled's executive team.

Image: Wayne Rooney is in temporary charge at Pride Park and has expressed his interest in taking the job full time

John Terry's former England teammate, Wayne Rooney, is currently in interim charge of the Derby team, and he too is keen to take on the job full time once the new owners are in place.

Derby, who are rock bottom of the Championship, play Coventry at Pride Park on Tuesday - live on Sky Sports via the red button.

Rooney says he is getting used to the difference between managing and playing after a difficult start to life as the Rams' interim boss.

Having sacked Phillip Cocu on November 14, his side lost their first two matches - with Rooney one of four coaches in temporary charge - before drawing their most recent game with fellow strugglers Wycombe after Rooney had taken control of managerial duties.

2:03 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Derby County and Wycombe Wanderers.

"It is different preparation in terms of the hour or so before kick-off. As a player you are getting ready and preparing to go and do your warm-up and then go and play the game," Rooney told RamsTV.

"There was a bit of dead time which for myself personally I just tried to use to relax and you're just waiting around for the game to start.

"I didn't want to give the players too much information as we had done all the preparation, so I tried to stay away from them for a bit. Saturday was different, but it was how I expected it."