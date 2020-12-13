Lionel Messi fires Barcelona to victory as Neymar suffers injury in PSG defeat

European football round-up: Wins for Barcelona, Juventus, and Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday; Neymar suffers ankle injury as Paris Saint-Germain lose to Lyon

Sunday 13 December 2020 23:54, UK

BARCELONA, SPAIN - DECEMBER 13: Lionel Messi of Barcelona celebrates with teammates after scoring their team&#39;s first goal during the La Liga Santander match between FC Barcelona and Levante UD at Camp Nou on December 13, 2020 in Barcelona, Spain. Sporting stadiums around Spain remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)
Image: Lionel Messi celebrates with his Barcelona teammates after scoring the winner against Levante

Lionel Messi was on target for Barcelona on Sunday in their 1-0 win over struggling Levante to lift the Catalan club up to eighth.

La Liga leaders Real Sociedad - who face Barca on Wednesday - were held at home by Eibar and now only lead Atletico Madrid on goal difference.

Meanwhile, Neymar suffered what appeared to be a bad ankle injury as Paris Saint-Germain were beaten 1-0 at home by Lyon in Ligue 1.

The Brazilian was fouled by Thiago Mendes in injury time, and while the Lyon midfielder was shown a red card, Neymar had to be carried off on a stretcher.

Paris Saint-Germain&#39;s Brazilian forward Neymar reacts after getting tackled during the French L1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Lyon (OL), on December 13, 2020 at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP) (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)
Image: Neymar had to leave the field on a stretcher as PSG lost to Lyon

Earlier, Tino Kadewere had struck for the second-placed visitors and the result drops PSG to third, a point behind leaders Lille, who beate Bordeaux 2-1 thanks to a Jose Fonte winner.

Trending

In Italy, Theo Hernandez rescued a point for early pace setters AC Milan at home to Parma, scoring the second of his two goals in stoppage time to grab a 2-2 draw.

Cristiano Ronaldo was also at the double, converting two penalties in a 3-1 win for Juventus at Genoa, which also saw Paulo Dybala on the scoresheet.

Also See:

Juve remain fourth in Serie A, level on points with Napoli, who beat Sampdoria, and a point behind Inter Milan, after Romelu Lukaku sealed their 3-1 win at Cagliari to cut Milan's advantage to three points.

Bayer Leverkusen remain top of the Bundesliga and a point ahead of Bayern Munich after thrashing nine-man Hoffenheim 4-1, while a 93rd-minute equaliser for 10-man Augsburg kept Schalke rooted to the bottom of the table.

Win £250,000 for free with Super 6!

Win £250,000 for free with Super 6!

Do not miss your chance to land the £250,000 in Saturday's Super 6 round. Play for free, entries by 3:00pm.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Sky Sports Scores