Lionel Messi fires Barcelona to victory as Neymar suffers injury in PSG defeat

Lionel Messi was on target for Barcelona on Sunday in their 1-0 win over struggling Levante to lift the Catalan club up to eighth.

La Liga leaders Real Sociedad - who face Barca on Wednesday - were held at home by Eibar and now only lead Atletico Madrid on goal difference.

Meanwhile, Neymar suffered what appeared to be a bad ankle injury as Paris Saint-Germain were beaten 1-0 at home by Lyon in Ligue 1.

The Brazilian was fouled by Thiago Mendes in injury time, and while the Lyon midfielder was shown a red card, Neymar had to be carried off on a stretcher.

Image: Neymar had to leave the field on a stretcher as PSG lost to Lyon

Earlier, Tino Kadewere had struck for the second-placed visitors and the result drops PSG to third, a point behind leaders Lille, who beate Bordeaux 2-1 thanks to a Jose Fonte winner.

In Italy, Theo Hernandez rescued a point for early pace setters AC Milan at home to Parma, scoring the second of his two goals in stoppage time to grab a 2-2 draw.

Cristiano Ronaldo was also at the double, converting two penalties in a 3-1 win for Juventus at Genoa, which also saw Paulo Dybala on the scoresheet.

Juve remain fourth in Serie A, level on points with Napoli, who beat Sampdoria, and a point behind Inter Milan, after Romelu Lukaku sealed their 3-1 win at Cagliari to cut Milan's advantage to three points.

Bayer Leverkusen remain top of the Bundesliga and a point ahead of Bayern Munich after thrashing nine-man Hoffenheim 4-1, while a 93rd-minute equaliser for 10-man Augsburg kept Schalke rooted to the bottom of the table.