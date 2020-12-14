PFA: Gordon Taylor's replacement to be picked by four new non-executive directors

The Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) has confirmed the four people who will pick Gordon Taylor's successor when he steps down as chief executive at the end of the season.

TikTok head of marketing Trevor Johnson, Amazon Web Services managing director Darren Hardman, five-time world karate champion Geoff Thompson and Ebru Koksul - chair of Women in Football and former general secretary of the Turkish Football Federation - have all been appointed as new independent non-executive directors at the PFA.

Their arrival was overseen by a three-person selection panel, led by former Manchester United and England defender Gary Neville, and the four will select the person to replace Taylor, who will step down as chief executive after 40 years in the role.

Image: Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville was chair of the independent selection panel to pick the four directors

Renowned as Britain's highest-paid union boss, earning more than £20m over the past 14 years, Taylor confirmed his intention to leave in March 2019 after widespread criticism of the 75-year-old.

It sparked an independent review into the workings of the PFA, which has concluded but is yet to be published.

Speaking after the arrival of the new four non-executive directors, Neville said: "The world-class skills, experience and expertise these individuals bring to the PFA will be crucial as the organisation evolves and moves forward.

"In recommending these appointments, the independent selection panel were determined to introduce new thinking and innovation to the organisation and to football more generally.

"We are confident that we have done that and that this group will support, challenge and assist the PFA in the best way possible.

1:13 Marcus Rashford was recently awarded the PFA Merit Award

"We were very fortunate to receive applications from extremely-high-calibre individuals across a wide variety of industries and public service. We would like to thank all those who took the time to apply.

"The level of interest and the quality of applications we received is testament to the attraction of working with the PFA at what is a vitally important time for the organisation and for the game."

Of the 420 applications for the non-executive director roles, the 35 shortlisted for interview were 52 per cent female and 54 per cent from ethnically diverse backgrounds.

The shortlist of eight who had a second interview were 75 per cent from ethnically diverse backgrounds and 63 per cent female.