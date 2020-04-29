Dave Kitson reveals ambition to replace Gordon Taylor as PFA chief executive

Dave Kitson played for Reading and Stoke in the Premier League and Oxford in League Two

Dave Kitson has launched his candidacy to replace Gordon Taylor as the next chief executive of the Professional Footballers' Association, and has "101 questions" which he wants the union to answer.

As originally reported by the Daily Mail, in a lengthy statement, the former Reading, Portsmouth and Stoke forward outlined his aim to oust Taylor from his current role, and highlighted some criticisms that the organisation has faced over the past year.

Taylor, renowned as Britain's highest-paid union boss, confirmed last month that he will leave his post when an independent review into the workings of the PFA is concluded.

He will not be able to take another role within the PFA for five years, and over 300 current and former players are said to have endorsed an open letter calling on Taylor to step down.

Gordon Taylor, 75, has been PFA chief since 1981

The 75-year-old former Bolton and Birmingham winger has been in charge of the PFA since 1981 and has recently come under scrutiny for the union's reaction to the coronavirus pandemic, particularly concerning policy on players' wages, a response which Kitson has described as "embarrassing".

Kitson wrote: "As a seven-year retired professional footballer whose fifteen-year career spanned playing non-league and all levels of professional football in England, I have experienced firsthand the full extent of emotions, challenges and demands brought about by a significant football career both during and post my playing days.

"I consider myself therefore well placed to give valuable insight and informed opinion on the issues occasioned by modern football at all levels confronting current and former professional players.

"I have come to learn that we all need our Union - now more than ever - to help us cope with the vicissitudes of life faced by all professional footballers throughout and after our careers.

"Over the last few years, I have increasingly asked myself: What is our Union doing and has it done enough for us - the players - its membership?

Taylor recently defended the PFA's decisions over wage cuts for Premier League and EFL players, saying the union would not block wage deferral requests from clubs, after Health Secretary Matt Hancock called on top-flight stars to "play their part" and contribute financially to the coronavirus relief fund.

Earlier in April, the Premier League proposed a 30 per cent pay cut for players, but the PFA said it would be "detrimental to our NHS" with a loss in tax contributions of more than £200m to the UK government over 12 months.

The perceived inaction from the union and leaving decisions on wage cuts and deferrals to individual top-flight and EFL clubs is a chief concern for Kitson.

He added: "Whereas I have harboured mounting doubts for some time, these have been brought sharply into focus by recent events. The current Covid-19 crisis has highlighted the problems faced by retired footballers and presents unique and challenging issues for current players.

"I have been troubled by the breadth of criticism leveled at the PFA over the past 12 months from both the mainstream media and, in particular in recent months, from a number of esteemed colleagues against whom I've either played or otherwise hold in the highest regard.

Kitson made 350 appearances during his 14-year playing career

"To know both that our Union has had to invite an independent review into its governance by Sport Resolutions and is subject to a parallel review by the Charity Commission is obviously very alarming.

"To learn that the extent of the published terms of reference of the Sport Resolutions review encompasses a root and branch investigation into the entire working practices of the PFA is also deeply worrying.

"The recent sharp escalation of public criticism from high-profile players arising out of the PFA's stated response to the current Covid-19 pandemic is extremely troubling.

"The fact that certain individual Premier League players and the captains of the Premier League clubs - under the banner of the '#PlayersTogether' initiative - felt the need to act independently of the PFA in their response to the Covid-19 pandemic, is nothing short of embarrassing.

"This has strengthened my belief that I can no longer personally sit idly by and do nothing."

Players at West Ham, Southampton, Sheffield United, Watford and Aston Villa have agreed wage deferrals while Arsenal's players have consented to a 12.5 per cent cut, and Chelsea's squad members have been asked to contribute to charity instead of foregoing a portion of their salaries.

The Premier League will hold further talks this week, as it targets a return behind closed doors in June.