Coronavirus: PFA and Gordon Taylor make donations to Premier League charity fund

Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) chief Gordon Taylor has donated £500,000 to the Charitable Fund established by Premier League players for the NHS and those affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The PFA has also made a separate donation to the fund amounting to £1m, with senior members of the executive team also giving money towards the scheme.

Taylor had come under criticism after saying he will not take a cut to his salary, as the ongoing dispute over player wage cuts for footballers remains unresolved.

The PFA will not be taking advantage of the government's furloughing proposals in the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme and will continue to pay all its staff in full.

The crisis fund was set up by senior players at Premier League clubs including Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson and team-mate James Milner, who are aware of Taylor's and the PFA's donations that were made last week.

On Friday, Premier League clubs agreed to consult their players over a 30 per cent wage cut while the football season is put on hold.

Gordon Taylor says Premier League players feel as though they're being backed into a corner by calls for them to take a pay cut.

Top-flight clubs are taking their own route in regards to furloughs, with the likes of Liverpool performing a U-turn and following Manchester United and Manchester City in deciding against placing staff on the scheme.

Tottenham have also come under pressure from fans who want the club to reverse their original decision to use public money to pay employees.

Burnley also confirmed they would not put any staff on furlough or cut their wages, despite chairman Mike Garlick announcing a possible £50m loss in club revenues.