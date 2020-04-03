Premier League clubs to consult players over wage cuts during coronavirus pandemic

3:03 Sky Sports News' Bryan Swanson confirms that Premier League players will be consulted on a potential 30 per cent wage cut Sky Sports News' Bryan Swanson confirms that Premier League players will be consulted on a potential 30 per cent wage cut

Premier League clubs will consult their players over a possible 30 per cent wage cut during the coronavirus pandemic.

Following a meeting between all 20 clubs on Friday, it was confirmed that matches will not resume at the beginning of May and that the season will only restart when it safe to do so.

The league also said a £125m solidarity payment will be made to the EFL and £20m will be donated to the NHS.

On Thursday, health secretary Matt Hancock said in the UK government's daily briefing that Premier League footballers should "play their part" by taking a pay cut.

A Premier League statement said: "In the face of substantial and continuing losses for the 2019/20 season since the suspension of matches began, and to protect employment throughout the professional game, Premier League clubs unanimously agreed to consult their players regarding a combination of conditional reductions and deferrals amounting to 30 per cent of total annual remuneration.

"This guidance will be kept under constant review as circumstances change.

"The League will be in regular contact with the PFA and the union will join a meeting which will be held tomorrow between the League, players and club representatives."

The statement was released amid efforts by a group of senior Premier League players to organise a crisis fund to support the NHS.

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson is understood to be heavily involved in the organisation of the fund, which could lead to millions of pounds worth on donations.

Resumption date pushed back

The Premier League reiterated a desire to complete the 2019-20 season, but confirmed that matches will be suspended beyond April 30, the date English football had previously been suspended until.

The meeting came a day after UEFA urged its members not to "abandon" the current season, and threatened expulsion from European competition for those who ignored their guidance.

Liverpool were 25 points clear at the top of the table and needed just two more wins to secure the title when the Premier League was suspended on March 13.

"It was acknowledged that the Premier League will not resume at the beginning of May - and that the 2019/20 season will only return when it is safe and appropriate to do so," the statement said.

"The restart date is under constant review with all stakeholders, as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic develops and we work together through this very challenging time.

"The Premier League is working closely with the whole of professional football in this country, as well as with the Government, public agencies and other relevant stakeholders to ensure the game achieves a collaborative solution.

"With this, there is a combined objective for all remaining domestic league and cup matches to be played, enabling us to maintain the integrity of each competition.

"However, any return to play will only be with the full support of Government and when medical guidance allows."

Stark warning from Premier League clubs

Analysis by Bryan Swanson, Chief Reporter...

For four hours Premier League clubs discussed the increasing impact of the coronavirus pandemic and the message was stark - act now.

Clubs are facing "substantial and continuing" losses and something has to give, with costs soaring each day at a time of no matches.

The proposal to reduce and defer up to 30 per cent of a player's annual income, based on certain conditions, highlights a sense of unprecedented urgency.

The fact the Premier League has requested talks with the PFA, the player's union, within the next 24 hours demonstrates the need for a decision as quickly as possible.

Representatives from the League Managers Association will also be involved in this weekend's discussions, given the obvious impact to their members too.

Clubs agreed to advance £125m to the EFL and National League, money they were owed anyway, but it may yet prove vital to some clubs further down the football pyramid in a financial crisis.

Their £20m donation to the NHS and other key initiatives, including community organisations involved with clubs, is another much-needed injection of cash.

Officials are keen to stress their measures were not in response to scathing criticism from some members of Parliament on Thursday, and a plea by Health Secretary Matt Hancock.

Premier League clubs have been speaking about introducing a number of measures for a number of weeks.

English football's top clubs, including players, pay billions of pounds each year in UK tax - £3.3 billion based on figures from an Ernst & Young report of the 2016-17 season, and they support close to 100,000 jobs.

The decision to suspend games until further notice, with no specific timeframe, was a formality.

Football will only return when it is safe to do so, and the government is comfortable, most likely initially behind closed doors.

These are hugely uncertain and volatile times.

It is now time for Premier League players, via their union, to make their next move - at a time of an escalating global pandemic.