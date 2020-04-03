Premier League, EFL and Women's Super League seasons suspended indefinitely

Leicester's 4-0 win over Aston Villa on March 9 was the last Premier League game to be played before the suspension due to coronavirus

Football in England has been suspended indefinitely due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Premier League, EFL, FA Women's Super League and FA Women's Championship have all been suspended - with matches only set to resume when it is safe to do according to the latest government guidance.

The Premier League had been suspended until April 30 but, after a meeting on Friday, a statement read: "It was acknowledged that the Premier League will not resume at the beginning of May - and that the 2019-20 season will only return when it is safe and appropriate to do so.

Leeds United are a point clear at the top of the Championship - but the season has been suspended indefinitely

"The restart date is under constant review with all stakeholders, as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic develops and we work together through this very challenging time."

It is a similar story in the rest of English football, with the EFL, Women's Super League and Women's Championship also suspended.

Vivianne Miedema of Arsenal is the joint-top scorer in the Women's Super League

An EFL statement read: "Football is committed in supporting the Government's efforts in tackling the COVID-19 outbreak and the staging of football matches in this country.

"It is clearly something that simply cannot happen at this time.

"The thoughts of everyone associated with the EFL and its member Clubs are with anyone currently affected by the coronavirus.

"The situation will be kept under constant review with matches only returning at an appropriate point and based on the latest guidance provided by the relevant Government departments and health authorities."

The Premier League has announced its intention to assist the EFL and the National League, with clubs at that level hardest hit by the loss of matchday revenue.

The Premier League will assist clubs lower in the pyramid with funds of £125m

The Premier League said: "The League unanimously voted to advance funds of £125m to the EFL and National League, as it is aware of the severe difficulties clubs throughout the football pyramid are suffering at this time.

The EFL responded: "The EFL notes and appreciates the decision taken today by the Premier League in respect of the short-term financial relief it is to provide EFL clubs through the advancement of solidarity payments, parachute payments and academy Grants.

"These actions will have a positive impact on individual clubs across our three divisions at a difficult and uncertain time."