Sky Worlds to show Chelsea vs West Ham live in virtual reality

Sky Worlds is a virtual reality sports viewing experience like no other, and will broadcast Chelsea's clash with West Ham United on Monday

Thursday 17 December 2020 15:18, UK

preview image 1:02
Sky VIP customers missing the in-stadium thrill of live matches will now be able to immerse themselves in a virtual Premier League experience, following the launch of Sky Worlds

Following the launch of Sky Worlds, the in-stadium thrill of live football matches is now available to all Sky VIP customers, offering them the chance to immerse themselves in a virtual experience when Chelsea host West Ham on Monday.

Sky Worlds allows Sky VIP customers to hop around the ground to watch the action from amazing new viewing positions, recreating the experience of attending games in the highest visual quality available in VR.

Available now on Oculus Quest headsets, Sky Worlds is a virtual reality sports viewing experience like no other, with Monday's clash at Stamford Bridge being shown live following the success of the first VR Premier League match on Sunday, December 13, when Crystal Palace drew with Tottenham.

This app is crazy! The 180 view of the live football is so good, just like being at the match in the stands. I really do love it!
Oculus customer review for Sky Worlds

Chelsea
West Ham United

Monday 21st December 7:30pm Kick off 8:00pm

"Sky Worlds is a fantastic example of how technology can help replicate real-life experiences and create truly transformative viewing experiences, something that is so important right now given the limitations fans have attending live events in person," said Matt McCartney, Head of Immersive Technology at Sky.

"Our work with Sky is the culmination of four years of effort and testing," said Miheer Walavakar, co-founder and chief executive officer of LiveLike. "To do this with the leading broadcaster and top global league is affirming of our comprehensive, customizable unique immersive experience and viewing capabilities."

Also See:

Trending

Watch the video above to get a preview of what to expect!

Win £250,000 for free on Wednesday!

Win £250,000 for free on Wednesday!

Do not miss your chance to land the £250,000 in Wednesday's Super 6 round. Play for free, entries by 7:00pm.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Watch Live with NOW TV