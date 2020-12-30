David Prutton's Sky Bet Championship predictions

Who is David Prutton tipping for victory in the Sky Bet Championship in the midweek round of fixtures? Find out here...

Brentford vs Bournemouth, Wednesday 5.30pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

All eyes will be on west London on Wednesday night for what's sure to be an absolute cracker. Brentford are now unbeaten in 14 league games and have started to win games they might not have done a month or so ago. They've got another busy month ahead but seem to be taking everything in their stride.

Bournemouth will pose perhaps the most significant threat of any opposition so far, though. They are yet to drop below fourth and have looked strong in both attack and defence across the last few weeks. With the momentum and team spirit generated by the Bees unbeaten run, though, I feel they might just pip it.

Prutton predicts: 3-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Swansea vs Reading, Wednesday 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

As usual, it's getting congested at the top of the Championship table and Swansea rose to the heady heights of second with their win over QPR on Boxing Day. I've been really impressed with Steve Cooper's men this term and I'd say it's no less than their displays have deserved.

Largely owing to their blistering start, Reading are still clinging on to the play-off places, with a confident 2-1 win over Luton preventing a third straight league loss for Veljko Paunovic's men. They've not looked like the same side since the end of November, though and I'm not sure they'll take anything back from Wales.

Prutton predicts: 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)