Danny Rose was arrested after his car reportedly collided with the central reservation of the A45 in Northampton; Northamptonshire Police said: "We can confirm a 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving on the A45 in Northampton shortly after 4am today (Wednesday)"

Danny Rose: Tottenham defender released after being arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving

Tottenham defender Danny Rose has been released under investigation after he was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving

Tottenham defender Danny Rose has been released under investigation after he was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Rose was arrested and temporarily held at a police station in Northamptonshire after his car reportedly collided with the central reservation of the A45.

A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police said: "We can confirm a 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving on the A45 in Northampton shortly after 4am today.

"The suspect is currently being held at a police station in the county and, as such, it would be inappropriate for Northamptonshire Police to comment further at this time."

Rose has not been involved with the Tottenham first-team squad this season after being frozen out by head coach Jose Mourinho.

The left-back spent the second half of last season on loan at Newcastle and was not given a squad number by Spurs ahead of the new campaign.

Rose was also left out of both Premier League and Europa League squads. He has been capped by England 29 times since his debut in 2016.