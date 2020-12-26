Frank Lampard fumes with 'lazy' Chelsea; Mikel Arteta hails win as a turning point for Arsenal

An angry Frank Lampard ripped into his Chelsea players, calling them "lazy" after slipping to defeat at Arsenal, whose season starts here according to Mikel Arteta.

Chelsea travelled to the Emirates Stadium looking to boost their title credentials but were outclassed in every department as a youthful Arsenal ended their seven-game wait for a Premier League victory.

"I am angry because I want us to win games," Lampard told Sky Sports. "It was an opportunity to go second against a team that are having a tough time. You either make it difficult for them or you give them a little opening and we did that from minute one and continued for 45 minutes. It was lazy to give away a penalty and lazy to give away a free-kick that he puts in the top corner.

Arsenal climb up to 14th after their first league win since November 1, eight adrift of Chelsea who drop a place to sixth and missed the chance to move second in the table after a third consecutive away defeat.

Lampard continued: "It wasn't good enough. We fought in the second half but in the first half we gave ourselves too much to do. The players who came on added speed energy and intensity.

"I'll take responsibility on the outside but the players also have to take responsibility. The message was clear - Arsenal are a dangerous team. When you go out and play 60 or 70 per cent then you're not going to win any Premier League games.

"I'm very disappointed how we approached the first half, it's not tactics or systems, it's whether you want to run, back your team-mate up, sprint, or jog? And say 'maybe I don't have to run' - we took that decision instead of the right one."

Arteta: A turning point

Arteta is hoping Arsenal's Boxing Day win over London rivals Chelsea can prove to be a "turning point" for his side.

The Gunners boss had not tasted victory in the Premier League since November 1 but watched his side run out convincing winners.

He told Sky Sports: "It's a really big win for us. We were really disappointed with the results - not so much the performances. Our players were suffering, our fans were suffering.

"It doesn't get any better than winning a London derby against Chelsea on Boxing Day. Hopefully this is a turning point. I know they can play at this level. We know how good Chelsea are but big moments in the game we were the better team.

"The injuries, the Covid, playing 10 men...you start to think what do we need to win a match.

"It's nice to give something back to fans because I can imagine they have been really disappointed. We started well and we were dominant. That gives the team confidence.

"Let's carry on. We still have big things to improve on."

Analysis: Arsenal youngsters connected

Alex Scott on Sky Sports:

"Arteta trusted in youth and they added that element of freedom. They were not scared to take players on and in one-on-ones.

"Today we saw a pattern of play with the wide players coming infield to allow the full-backs to bomb forward and create an overload. That in turn makes more chances in the final third, whereas previously they were just putting in crosses.

"There were different dimensions to Arsenal's play today which l have not seen previously in however many games.

"In previous games l have looked at the link-up play between Bellerin and Willian and there has not been a connection. Today the connection was better today with the youngsters."