Burnley vs Manchester United: Rearranged Premier League clash to be shown live on Sky Sports

Manchester United's Premier League trip to Burnley, which has been rearranged from the start of the season, will be shown live on Sky Sports on Tuesday, January 12 at 8.15pm.
The fixture had been scheduled to take place on the opening weekend of the 2020/21 season but, due to United's involvement in the semi-finals of the Europa League at the end of the previous campaign, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side were granted extra time off.
The game could prove to be a significant one for United. They are currently just three points behind Premier League leaders Liverpool with this game in hand.
United next face Aston Villa on Friday night on Sky Sports Premier League from 7.30pm; kick-off 8pm, with Liverpool travelling to Southampton on Monday, also on Sky Sports Premier League from 7pm; kick-off 8pm.
After United's rescheduled game with Burnley, the pair then go head-to-head at Anfield on January 17, with that big rivalry game also on Sky Sports.
Manchester City had their opening fixture of the season rearranged after their run to the quarter-finals of the Champions League at the end of last season, and their match with Aston Villa will now be played at 8.15pm on Wednesday, January 20.
