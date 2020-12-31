Burnley vs Manchester United: Rearranged Premier League clash to be shown live on Sky Sports

Manchester United's Premier League trip to Burnley, which has been rearranged from the start of the season, will be shown live on Sky Sports on Tuesday, January 12 at 8.15pm.

The fixture had been scheduled to take place on the opening weekend of the 2020/21 season but, due to United's involvement in the semi-finals of the Europa League at the end of the previous campaign, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side were granted extra time off.

The game could prove to be a significant one for United. They are currently just three points behind Premier League leaders Liverpool with this game in hand.

United next face Aston Villa on Friday night on Sky Sports Premier League from 7.30pm; kick-off 8pm, with Liverpool travelling to Southampton on Monday, also on Sky Sports Premier League from 7pm; kick-off 8pm.

After United's rescheduled game with Burnley, the pair then go head-to-head at Anfield on January 17, with that big rivalry game also on Sky Sports.

Manchester City had their opening fixture of the season rearranged after their run to the quarter-finals of the Champions League at the end of last season, and their match with Aston Villa will now be played at 8.15pm on Wednesday, January 20.

Premier League games live on Sky Sports in January

Fri Jan 1: Man Utd vs Aston Villa - Kick-Off 8pm

Sat Jan 2: Crystal Palace vs Sheff Utd - Kick-Off 3pm

Sat Jan 2: Brighton vs Wolves - Kick-Off 5.30pm

Sun Jan 3: Burnley vs Fulham - Kick-Off 5.30pm

Sun Jan 3: Newcastle vs Leicester - Kick-Off 2.15pm

Sun Jan 3: Chelsea vs Man City - Kick-Off 4.30pm

Mon Jan 4: Southampton vs Liverpool - Kick-Off 8pm

Tue Jan 12: Sheff Utd vs Newcastle - Kick-Off 6pm

Tue Jan 12: Wolves vs Everton - Kick-Off 8.15pm

Tue Jan 12: Burnley vs Man Utd - Kick-Off 8.15pm

Wed Jan 13: Aston Villa vs Tottenham - Kick-Off 8.15pm

Thur Jan 14: Arsenal vs Crystal Palace - Kick-Off 8pm

Fri Jan 15: Fulham vs Chelsea - Kick-Off 8pm

Sat Jan 16: Leeds vs Brighton - Kick-Off 3pm

Sat Jan 16: Aston Villa vs Everton - Kick-Off 5.30pm

Sun Jan 17: Sheff Utd vs Tottenham - Kick-Off 2pm

Sun Jan 17: Liverpool vs Man Utd - Kick-Off 4.30pm

Sun Jan 17: Man City vs Crystal Palace - Kick-Off 7.15pm

Mon Jan 18: Arsenal vs Newcastle - Kick-Off 8pm

Tue Jan 19: Leicester vs Chelsea - Kick-Off 8.15pm

Wed Jan 20: Leeds vs Southampton - Kick-Off 6pm

Thur Jan 21: Liverpool vs Burnley - Kick-Off 8pm

Sat Jan 30: Arsenal vs Man Utd - Kick-Off 5.30pm

Sat Jan 30: Southampton vs Aston Villa - Kick-Off 8pm

Sun Jan 31: Leicester vs Leeds - Kick-Off 2pm

Sun Jan 31: West Ham vs Liverpool - Kick-Off 4.30pm