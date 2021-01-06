European round-up: Mauricio Pochettino's PSG held by Saint Etienne

Mauricio Pochettino's first game in charge of Paris Saint-Germain ended in a 1-1 draw with St Etienne in Ligue 1.

Pochettino had a rude awakening as Romain Hamouma put St Etienne ahead after 19 minutes.

But Moise Kean equalised three minutes later as PSG lost ground on league leaders Lyon.

Memphis Depay's double and a Steven Fortes own goal gave Lyon a 3-2 win over Lens to open up a three-point lead at the top.

PSG move into second spot after Lille were beaten 2-1 at home by Angers, with Rennes fourth and Marseille fifth after an impressive 3-1 victory over Montpellier.

Monaco romped to a 5-2 win at Lorient with Axel Disasi, Aleksandr Golovin, Kevin Volland, Sofiane Diop and Guillermo Maripan on target.

Brest beat Nice 2-0 and Ludovic Ajorque scored twice as Strasbourg thrashed Nimes 5-0.

Metz and Bordeaux, Nantes and Rennes and Reims and Dijon played out goalless draws.

La Liga: Messi inspires Barca

Image: Lionel Messi inspired Barcelona to victory at Atheltic Bilbao - AP photo

Lionel Messi was in inspired form for Barcelona, scoring twice in a 3-2 La Liga win at Athletic Bilbao.

Bilbao took a third-minute lead through Inaki Williams, but Pedri levelled and Messi scored either side of the interval and also struck the woodwork twice.

Iker Muniain produced late flutters for Barcelona with a crisp 89th-minute finish, but Barcelona held on to extend their unbeaten run to eight games and move into third place behind Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid.

Copa del Rey: Atletico shocked

La Liga leaders Atletico suffered a shock 1-0 Copa del Rey defeat to Segunda B side Cornella.

Atletico, who included Joao Felix, Angel Correa, Saul Niguez and Vitolo on Cornella's artificial pitch, fell to Adrian Jimenez's fifth-minute strike and had Ricard Sanchez sent off in the second half.

Serie A: Juve end leaders AC Milan's unbeaten run

Image: Juventus ended AC Milan's unbeaten run in Serie A - AP photo

In Italy, Juventus cut the gap on Serie A leaders AC Milan to seven points with a 3-1 win at the San Siro.

Federico Chiesa twice put Juventus ahead, with Milan's Davide Calabria equalising just before the interval. Weston McKennie wrapped up victory for the Turin side 14 minutes from time.

Sampdoria stunned second-placed Inter Milan by winning 2-1 as Alexis Sanchez missed a penalty for the visitors.

Sanchez saw his 12th-minute penalty pushed out by Emil Audero and Ashley Young sent the rebound against the post.

Antonio Candreva and Keita Balde ended Inter's eight-match winning streak as Stefan de Vrij's 65th-minute header proved no more than a consolation. Inter remain one point behind their city rivals.

Roma cut the gap on Inter to three points with a 3-1 win at Crotone.

A double from Real Madrid loanee Borja Mayoral and Henrikh Mkhitaryan's penalty put Roma in cruise control inside 35 minutes, with Vladimir Golemic reducing the deficit in the final quarter.

Sassuolo stayed in a European spot as Giacomo Raspadori struck seven minutes from time for a 2-1 win over Genoa. Eldor Shomurodov had cancelled out Jeremie Boga's earlier effort for Sassuolo.

Napoli were shocked by Spezia, losing 2-1 at home after Andrea Petgana had given them the lead.

M'Bala Nzola and Tommaso Pobega scored for a Spezia side who had Ardian Ismajli sent off 13 minutes from time.

Luis Muriel scored in four consecutive games for the first time in his career in Serie A as Atalanta beat Parma 3-0, with Duvan Zapata and Robin Gosens also on target.

Felipe Caicedo and Ciro Immobile scored in a 2-1 Lazio win over Fiorentina, for whom Dusan Vlahovic dispatched a late penalty.

Marco Sau and Alessandro Tuia scored first-half goals as Benevento completed a 2-1 comeback win at Cagliari, for whom Joao Pedro netted and Nahitan Nandez was sent off late on.

Torino and Hellas Verona drew 1-1, while the points were also shared in a 2-2 draw between Bologna and Udinese.