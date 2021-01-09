Gabriel Martinelli misses Arsenal's FA Cup clash with Newcastle after picking up injury in warm-up

Gabriel Martinelli sustained a serious ankle injury in the warm-up prior to Arsenal's FA Cup clash with Newcastle, with the Brazilian forced to miss the match.

Martinelli had been originally named in the starting XI for the third-round tie against Newcastle on Saturday, but appeared to roll his ankle as he warmed up, pre-match.

The Brazilian appeared to be distressed as he received treatment from the Arsenal medical staff, before getting to his feet.

0:35 Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says the club's young players have provided some much-needed 'enthusiasm' since being given more first-team opportunities in recent games

He was replaced in the Arsenal starting XI by Reiss Nelson, after the club confirmed it was an ankle injury that Martinelli had suffered.

The forward will have a scan on his ankle in the next 24 hours.

Emile Smith Rowe scored an extra-time winner for the Gunners at the Emirates Stadium which secured the FA Cup holders a place in the fourth round of this season's competition.

After the game, Arteta said: "I am gutted. I was in my office before the game and one of the medical staff came in and said he twisted his ankle.

"He was in tears and in a lot of pain. I'd imagine it's going to be bad news but we'll wait to see what's going on."

The fresh setbacks comes as a blow to Arsenal and Martinelli. The 19-year-old has helped Arsenal turn their season around in recent weeks, after returning from a long absence with a knee injury.