Scottish Premiership match previews, team news, predictions, live on Sky Sports

Team news, stats and prediction for the final Scottish Premiership game of the weekend - Motherwell vs Rangers, live on Sky Sports on Sunday.

Steven Lawless goes into the Motherwell squad. The attacker has received international clearance following his move from Burton Albion on Friday. Trevor Carson, Charles Dunne, Liam Donnelly, Scott Fox (all knee) and Christopher Long (muscular injury) remain out.

Rangers could welcome Ryan Jack back for their Fir Park trip as the midfielder prepares to make his comeback after two months out with a troublesome knee injury.

0:48 Rangers manager Steven Gerrard says the Premiership season must be completed, after SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster refused to rule out a null and void campaign if coronavirus restrictions force football to be suspended

Kemar Roofe (quad) will again be missing but could return for next week's Ibrox clash with Ross County. George Edmundson (hernia) has undergone an operation which will keep him out for a month while Scott Arfield (ankle) and long-term knee-injury victim Nikola Katic remain out.

Key stat: Motherwell are winless in their last 47 top-flight league games against Rangers (D12 L35) since a 1-0 win in December 2002 under Terry Butcher.

How to watch: Watch Motherwell vs Rangers live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 11am; Kick-off 12pm. Follow the action with our dedicated live match blog including in-game clips, with free match highlights published on the Sky Sports website, app and YouTube channel later that evening.

Andy Walker's prediction: 0-2