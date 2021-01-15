Casey Stoney: Manchester United Women boss wins WSL Manager of the Month award

Manchester United Women boss Casey Stoney has picked up the Barclays Manager of the Month award for December.

It comes after Stoney guided her side, who sit top of the table, to three straight wins - beating Aston Villa, Reading and Bristol City last month.

The 6-1 win over Bristol City at Leigh Sports Village was Manchester United's biggest of the campaign to date as the side extended their unbeaten run to 14 league games.

It is the second time Stoney has picked up the Barclays Manager of the Month award this season, having also claimed the accolade in November.

Meanwhile, Manchester United striker Leah Galton picked up the WSL Player of the Month award after scoring four goals in three games in December.

The 26-year-old forward joined the club in the summer of 2018 prior to their inaugural season, and helped them to promotion from the Championship to the WSL.

Manchester United are back in action this Sunday, as they travel to face second-placed Chelsea.

United were supposed to be in action last weekend, but the WSL encounter against Everton was called off due to a COVID-19 outbreak at the Merseyside club.

Image: Manchester United striker Leah Galton picked up the WSL Player of the Month award after scoring four goals in three games

