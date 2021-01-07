Coronavirus: Arsenal and Manchester City WSL fixtures postponed after positive cases

Arsenal and Manchester City's Women's Super League (WSL) games on Saturday have been postponed following positive coronavirus cases at both clubs.

Arsenal were due to be away at Aston Villa in their first game following a mid-season break, while City were set to play at home against West Ham.

However, the Gunners asked the FA to postpone their game this weekend after one positive coronavirus case at the club, which has resulted in "several" first-team players self-isolating.

It comes after it was reported three players visited Dubai on a "business trip" in recent days.

In a statement on Thursday, Arsenal said: "Although initially all of our first-team players tested negative on return from the Christmas break, one player has subsequently tested positive for Covid-19 this week.

"As a result, several first-team players are now observing a period of self-isolation as a precaution in accordance with FA and UK Government protocol.

"This fixture will be rescheduled and a new date will be announced in due course."

Manchester City's squad has also been hit with coronavirus with four positive COVID-19 cases and a number of other mitigating factors determining the FA's decision to postpone their game.

It is understood the decision was made after an additional player was forced to self-isolate as a precaution due to a member of their household testing positive.

Gareth Taylor's side also have Rose Lavelle and Sam Mewis on international duty, plus a number of injuries.

The unnamed players who have tested positive will also miss City's League Cup quarter-final at home to Chelsea on January 13 - with no indication at the moment this will also be called off.

In the meantime, the training areas at the Etihad complex used by the women's team are also being deep cleaned in compliance with Covid-19 protocols.

Coin toss to decide FA Cup games?

The Women's FA Cup ties could be decided by a coin toss after the lockdown meant the competition was suspended.

Meetings have since been held to discuss ways to progress with the tournament with a coin toss one of a number of options being considered for the second and third rounds.

It's understood there would be similar discussions surrounding the men's tournament if they were in the same situation.