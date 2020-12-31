Coronavirus: Women's FA Cup, FA Vase games postponed after new Tier restrictions

All but one of this weekend's Women's FA Cup ties have been postponed due to the Government's recent Tier changes.

The match between Liverpool Feds and Huddersfield Town is the only fixture which will take place, with the remainder due to be rearranged for a later date.

An FA statement said: "This week the Government announced further Covid-19 regulations across the UK, with the majority of the country now under Tier 4 restrictions.

"As a result, all but one of this weekend's Vitality Women's FA Cup second round ties will be postponed and rearranged for a later date. Liverpool Feds vs Huddersfield Town will go ahead as scheduled.

"We are working with the Government to find a way to reschedule these Vitality Women's FA Cup matches at the earliest opportunity, while ensuring that we maintain our priority of keeping our players, officials and everyone involved on a matchday, safe."

All of the FA Vase matches scheduled for January 9 have also been postponed, with the FA citing the changes in Tier 4 restrictions as the cause.

Sixteen fourth-round ties were due to be played on that date but those games - as well as the remaining third-round fixtures - will now need to be rescheduled.