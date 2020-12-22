Willie Kirk: Everton Women manager signs new contract

Tuesday 22 December 2020 17:57, UK

Everton Women&#39;s manager Willie Kirk
Image: Everton Women manager Willie Kirk has extended his contract until 2023

Everton Women manager Willie Kirk has set his sights on Champions League qualification after signing a new contract at the club.

Kirk and his assistant Chris Roberts have extended their current deals until June 2023.

"We want to take the standards at Everton to a completely different level. A higher level than it's ever been before," he told evertontv.

"I'm desperate to bring silverware to Everton Women and we want to qualify for the Champions League.

Willie Kirk celebrates with Nicoline Sorensen after beating Aston Villa
Image: Kirk guided Everton to the FA Cup final last season

"There are a lot of building blocks [required] but that's what we want to do."

Everton, last season's beaten Women's FA Cup finalists, head into the WSL Christmas break fifth in the league table, eight points behind second-placed Arsenal - who currently occupy the final Champions League place - with a game in hand.

Kirk was Casey Stoney's assistant coach at Manchester United before joining Everton in December 2018.

