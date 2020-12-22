Willie Kirk: Everton Women manager signs new contract

Everton Women manager Willie Kirk has set his sights on Champions League qualification after signing a new contract at the club.

Kirk and his assistant Chris Roberts have extended their current deals until June 2023.

"We want to take the standards at Everton to a completely different level. A higher level than it's ever been before," he told evertontv.

"I'm desperate to bring silverware to Everton Women and we want to qualify for the Champions League.

Image: Kirk guided Everton to the FA Cup final last season

"There are a lot of building blocks [required] but that's what we want to do."

Everton, last season's beaten Women's FA Cup finalists, head into the WSL Christmas break fifth in the league table, eight points behind second-placed Arsenal - who currently occupy the final Champions League place - with a game in hand.

Kirk was Casey Stoney's assistant coach at Manchester United before joining Everton in December 2018.