Alex Morgan to leave Tottenham Women and return to US in New Year

Alex Morgan will leave Tottenham Women and return to the US in the New Year.
Morgan joined Spurs from Orlando Pride in September and made five appearances, scoring twice in the Women's Super League (WSL).
The 31-year-old, who has 170 caps for the USA and is a two-time Women's World Cup winner, used her time at Spurs to regain match fitness after giving birth in May.
Morgan told Tottenham's website: "I will be forever grateful to the club, my team-mates and Spurs supporters for taking such good care of me and my family.
- Spurs gifts help Leicester to second
- Ref Watch: Christmas red card trio correct?
- WSL: Man Utd thrash Bristol City; Arsenal go second
"From the moment I arrived in London, I realised I was part of a first-class organisation, one that helped provide me the opportunity to immerse myself back into the game I love.
Trending
- Nev: Bizarre where Man Utd are in table
- Lascelles, Saint-Maximin suffering long-term Covid-19 effects
- Arteta's Arsenal stats: Spurs only had 7% chance of beating us
- Morgan to leave Spurs and return to US in New Year
- Keane: Man Utd can challenge Liverpool for title
- Ref Watch: Christmas red card trio correct?
- Hamilton hails Red Bull's Perez signing
- Why Joshua vs Fury may not happen in the UK
- Jose questions other players' attitude after Aurier 'mistake'
- 'Salah left door open for Barcelona, Real Madrid'
"Thank you to everyone who helped make this chapter in my soccer journey so special."
Morgan will leave Spurs at the halfway stage of the WSL season - they are currently eighth in the 12-team division, having played nine times.
Sky Sports Scores
Faster goal updates. Hundreds of teams and leagues. Free Premier League, EFL and Scottish highlights. Download the app now.
Tottenham's head of women's football Heather Cowan said: "We were delighted at the start of the season when Alex chose us as her club to help regain fitness and take her first steps back into competitive football after giving birth earlier this year.
"It has been a pleasure to have Alex with us during this period and the whole squad has taken a lot from working every day with someone at the top of the women's game.
Get a Sky Sports Pass for just £25 a month
Unwrap the festive action with a NOW TV Sky Sports Pass for just £25 a month. Cancel anytime.
"We wish Alex all the best for the future, both at club and international level, as she prepares to return back home with her family. She will always be welcome here at Spurs."
Morgan was one of a number of the USA's 2019 World Cup-winning squad to move to the WSL at the start of the season, with Sam Mewis and Rose Lavelle joining Manchester City and Tobin Heath and Christen Press moving to Manchester United.
Morgan's time in north London has come three years after her previous spell in Europe, which saw her win the French title, French Cup and the Champions League during a year with Lyon.