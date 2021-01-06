Alex Morgan: US striker tests positive for Covid-19 and is 'recovering well'

United States striker Alex Morgan has revealed she and her family are in "good spirits and recovering well" after contracting Covid-19 over the Christmas holidays.

Morgan returned to the US in December to rejoin Orlando Pride following a five-game spell with Women's Super League side Tottenham.

The two-time World Cup winner is married to former MLS player Servando Carrasco, and gave birth to their first child in May.

"Unfortunately, my family and I closed out 2020 learning that we had contracted Covid while in California over the holidays," Morgan, 31, said on Twitter.

"We are all in good spirits and recovering well. After our isolation is completed, I will follow US Soccer's return to play guidelines to ensure my body is fully recovered and I can join my teammates back on the field soon. Be safe and happy new year."

Morgan scored twice in her five WSL games for Spurs, and said she would "forever grateful to the club" upon her departure last month.

Arsenal 'request WSL match postponement'

Arsenal Women have requested for Saturday's WSL game against Aston Villa to be postponed after one positive Covid-19 test has left several within the camp self-isolating, the Telegraph reports.

It was reported three players visited Dubai during the WSL's Christmas break, with one unnamed player since testing positive.

Earlier this week, Manchester City Women announced four unnamed players in their first team tested positive for coronavirus, with their men's team also suffering an outbreak over the festive period.