Kick It Out appoint ex-West Midlands Police diversity chief Tony Burnett as new CEO

Diversity and inclusion specialist Tony Burnett will become Kick It Out's new chief executive from the start of next month, the anti-discrimination group has announced.

Burnett joins Kick It Out from West Midlands Police, where he served as the force's assistant director for diversity and inclusion.

He also brings experience from previous similar senior positions, including Lloyds Banking Group where he was Head of Diversity and Inclusion and Ford Motor Company where he was European Diversity Manager.

Kick It Out recently launched a three-year partnership with Sky which will see Sky become its key broadcast media partner in the drive for inclusion in football and the battle against discrimination in all its forms.

Burnett has eight years of experience as a Diversity and Inclusion consultant where he supported some major public and private sector organisations across the UK, Ireland and Africa and replaces Roisin Wood, who stood down in October last year.

"As an avid football fan, I have been aware of the work of Kick It Out for a long time now and have always been passionate about the cause they represent," he said.

"Football should be a game where everyone feels they belong, and we must continue to work hard to make that a reality. I'm really looking forward to getting started and helping to lead this organisation forward over the coming years."

Sanjay Bhandari, Kick It Out Chair, added: "We are absolutely delighted that Tony has agreed to become our new CEO. Tony brings a crucial blend of experience from the pitch and from the boardroom. Tony's experience as a young player and as a coach will resonate with many of the people we represent.

"He has experienced what they are experiencing. His track record of driving change as a diversity and inclusion professional, demonstrates that he can translate that experience into meaningful change. I am looking forward to working with Tony, delivering our new strategy and being a galvanising force for inclusive change in football."