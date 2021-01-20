Premier League votes to implement permanent concussion substitutes

The Premier League has voted to introduce permanent concussion substitutes.

Teams will be able to permanently substitute players who are diagnosed with, or suspected of sustaining, a concussion during a match once the trial is confirmed. There is no set date for implementation, at this stage.

Both sides in each game will have two such replacements available, as well as their three regular substitutions.

A Premier League statement read: "Premier League shareholders today formally agreed to introduce the International Football Association Board's (IFAB) additional permanent concussion substitutions trial.

"The trial will be confirmed when the implementation of the reporting processes, including private medical information, has been resolved with IFAB and FIFA.

"The trial is a result of the IFAB's consultation with stakeholders and recommendations from their concussion expert group to allow additional substitutions for players with actual or suspected concussion."

The Premier League is the first competition to agree to the trial. The Football Association is keen to follow suit, having already stated its desire to have the rule in place for the FA Cup fifth round, scheduled for next month.

IFAB, which governs the laws of the game, gave competitions the opportunity to introduce permanent concussion substitutes after approving them on a trial basis in December.

The decision came at the end of a year in which the deaths of England's 1966 World Cup winners Jack Charlton and Nobby Stiles following dementia diagnoses - as well as the diagnosis of Sir Bobby Charlton - shone a light on the impact of head injuries sustained in football.

Vertonghen on 'nine months' of concussion symptoms

Former Tottenham defender Jan Vertonghen revealed last December that he played through concussion symptoms for nine months as he fought to earn a fresh contract.

Vertonghen was injured in Spurs' Champions League semi-final first leg against Ajax in 2019 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium after clashing heads with team-mate Toby Alderweireld.

The defender was allowed back into the game after prolonged checks by the Spurs medical team on the sideline, but as he realised his symptoms were too severe to continue, Vertonghen quickly signalled to the bench to be taken off.

"Many people don't know this, but [the head injury against Ajax] affected me for a really long time. I had dizziness and headaches," he told Belgian outlet Sporza. "The other day, there was the story about David Luiz and [Raul] Jimenez, in which Jimenez suffered a fractured skull.

"With me, it was my nose and I continued to play, which I shouldn't have done, according to the doctors. In the end, I think I suffered from that head injury for about eight or nine months. That was the reason why I didn't play well.

"I had a year left on my contract and I thought I had to play because I had to showcase myself to other clubs and to Tottenham, but when I played, I was rubbish. I just couldn't produce a good performance. Not many people knew that.

"That was my own choice and not a criticism of anyone else. After five months, there was a day when I started to feel better. When I see the footage from that time, I know when I didn't feel well by looking at myself."