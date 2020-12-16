IFAB approves trial of permanent concussion substitutes from January

IFAB approves extensive trials with additional permanent substitutions for actual or suspected concussion as of January 2021; Several high-profile dementia diagnoses across football has led to widespread discussion about the impact of head trauma

David Luiz has not played for Arsenal since being substituted at half-time of last month&#39;s defeat to Wolves, after initially continuing following a clash of heads with Raul Jimenez
Football’s lawmakers have approved the introduction of permanent concussion substitutes on an initial trial basis from January.

Several high-profile dementia diagnoses across football has led to widespread backing for its implementation and for the impact of head trauma to be taken more seriously from within the game.

The decision, reached at the International Football Association Board's (IFAB) annual business meeting on Wednesday, comes just a few weeks after Raul Jimenez's clash of heads with David Luiz.

The incident, which saw Wolves striker Jimenez fracture his skull, led to concern over current protocols in place for head injuries, after Luiz was allowed to continue after being checked by Arsenal medics, only for him to be taken off at half-time because he "wasn't comfortable heading the ball".

Clubs will now be able to temporarily replace a player with a head injury, even if they have made their allotted substitutions.

The announcement comes after detailed consultation with relevant stakeholders, medical concussion experts, team doctors, player representatives, coaches, competition organisers, refereeing and Laws of the Game experts.

Competition organisers wishing to take part in the trial must apply to The IFAB and FIFA, through their respective national football associations.

The Football Association has already stated it is hoping to implement the trials at the "earliest possible stage" of the men's and women's FA Cup competitions, as well as the Women's Super League and Championship.

The Premier League will discuss using concussion substitutes at its latest shareholders' meeting on Thursday.

