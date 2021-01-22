Rangers boss Steven Gerrard reaches 150 games in charge, Ryan Jack and Kemar Roofe set to return from injury

Steven Gerrard has revealed Rangers duo Ryan Jack and Kemar Roofe could return against Ross County on Saturday.

Jack has been out for two months with a problematic knee injury, while Roofe has not played since limping off against Celtic on January 2.

Gerrard - who will take charge of Rangers for 150th time when the Staggies visit Ibrox - said: "Ryan Jack has had a full week's training. He'll be back in the squad tomorrow.

"And we'll make a decision on Kemar Roofe today. It's his first session back with the group so it's two really big boosts for us to have Jack and Roofe back, two really important players.

Image: Ryan Jack has been out of action for two months

"We have missed Jack. He's been a big player here and a big character. So to have him back with eight or nine day's training under his belt means he's obviously ready now and he will be in the group tomorrow fighting for a start.

"To have him fit going forward is an immense boost, not just for our midfielders but for everyone connected with the club because he can help us going forward massively."

Gerrard insists he always knew rebuilding Rangers into a title-winning force was not a quick fix as he celebrates his milestone in charge of the Light Blues.

Image: Kemar Roofe last featured for Rangers against Celtic on January 2

Rangers look set to claim the club's first league crown in a decade, and victory at home to Ross County would push them 23 points clear of Celtic and deliver another blow to the Hoops' 10-in-a-row dreams.

Yet there have been times during Gerrard's reign where the Gers faithful thought their Parkhead rivals were on an unstoppable march to that record-breaking Premiership triumph.

The stunning collapse of Neil Lennon's team has changed all that but Rangers had to be in a position to capitalise, and Gerrard admits that was not the case when he was appointed back in 2018.

"Look I'm not soft," he said. "I've been around the game a long time and I knew walking into this job it wasn't going to be overnight change. It wasn't a case of days or months. It was going to be a process.

3:01 Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between Motherwell and Rangers

"I've been reluctant to mention any targets. I obviously sat down with the chairman at the time Dave King and Stewart Robertson and the board and I was well aware of what was expected of me.

"So knowing it was going to take time and a certain amount of windows, that hasn't surprised me. It's played out exactly how I thought.

"We just need to remain focused on our targets and what we're trying to achieve as a group."

Gerrard has recorded 97 wins as Rangers boss so far and 10 more in the league will be enough to crown his side champions.

"It's not something that I give too much focus to," Gerrard said of his milestone game. "It's very much not about me. It's about the team and getting results.

"But I am really proud to be sitting here having been the manager for 149 games. It's a journey that I've enjoyed immensely.

"I'm certainly in a better place for what I've learned from the experience so far. I want to improve and push myself to become a better manager.

"I hope there are many more games to come. It's a fantastic number in such a short space of time. It's almost like three full seasons in two-and-a-half years.

"It's been really intense but enjoyable at the same time and I'm very much looking forward to the future and us pushing towards becoming a successful group. That's the challenge for everyone at the club.

"We all know that when you sign up to Rangers and the DNA here, you're always pushing towards success as quick as you can. That was the remit on day one and it hasn't changed, so that's what we'll continue to push for."

Gerrard refused to confirm if Bournemouth pair Jack Simpson and Nnamdi Ofoborh were among those he was looking to secure on pre-contracts.

"Rangers are linked with players on a daily basis," he said. "But what I won't do is be disrespectful to any player or their clubs.

"Those are two players who belong to another club. Yes we are actively trying to add to the group come the summer but I certainly won't be mentioning any names.

"The recruitment never stops here. We're always looking further down the line and trying to be a window or two ahead to try to identify the right players who can help us moving forward."