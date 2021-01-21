Rangers transfer news: Steven Gerrard keen on Bournemouth duo Jack Simpson and Nnamdi Ofoborh

Rangers have made contact with Bournemouth over a potential double deal for in-demand duo Jack Simpson and Nnamdi Ofoborh.

Manager Steven Gerrard is a long-term admirer of Simpson, who is out of contract in the summer, but will face competition from managerless Cardiff City who have already had a £750,000 bid accepted for the defender.

Ofoborh has also attracted interest from elsewhere with Charlton keen on the midfielder, who has played five games in the Championship this season.

The 21-year-old was an unused substitute in Bournemouth's defeat at Derby on Tuesday and has less than six months remaining on his contract at the Cherries.

A move to the League One club looks unlikely, however, with Charlton boss Lee Bowyer saying: "I like the player but it's not going to be realistic bringing him here.

"There are a lot more attractive offers for him at a higher level and even some abroad as well."

Image: Nnamdi Ofoborh (left) featured for Bournemouth in their 2-1 Carabao Cup defeat at Manchester City

Rangers are 20 points clear of Celtic at the top of the Scottish Premiership after their rivals dropped points for a fourth consecutive game, although they do have two games in hand on the league leaders.

However, Gerrard has shown he is keen to add to his squad with Aberdeen winger Scott Wright close to signing a pre-contract in a deal that could see him arrive at Ibrox before the end of January.

The winter transfer window is open until midnight in Scotland on Monday February 1.

Follow all the news and analysis on Sky Sports News and across Sky Sports' digital platforms, including our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.